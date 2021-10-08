INMAN — Coming off a bye week, Emerald coach Tad Dubose wanted to use his offense to slow Chapman’s explosive offense by winning the time-of-possession battle.
It worked for the first half, but the Vikings struggled to hold onto the ball, leading to a 21-point deficit at halftime and a 52-3 loss on the road. With the loss, the Vikings fall to 1-1 in region play.
For most of the first quarter, the Panthers and Vikings traded drives, neither really getting into a rhythm.
That changed on Chapman’s fourth drive of the game, as it put together an 11-play drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Drew Settle, who accounted for seven touchdowns in the blowout win, with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.
Settle threw for two touchdowns in the second quarter, and the Panthers went into the locker room up 21 points.
Unlike the Panthers, the Vikings’ offense never got into a rhythm, as their longest drive of the night went for just seven plays. The lone three Viking points were scored on a 43-yard field goal by Ryan Anderson to end the first half.
“What we do offensively, everything we do starts up front,” Dubose said. “I have to tip my hat to them because we couldn’t move the football. I felt like we would be able to a little bit more than we did. That falls on me as the head coach. I didn’t have our offensive guys ready to play.”
The Vikings, whose top leading rushers were already banged up after the loss to Daniel, continued to battle injuries as LeBoris Warren and KJ Morton each went down with lower-leg injuries.
“We’re chipped up. We have to get them to the doctors to see the extent of their injuries,” Dubose said. “(Morton) is a big part of what we do defensively. We got (Kareem Goode) back tonight and he got a lot of reps in tonight, and I saw a lot of good stuff from him.
“Up front, KJ is huge with what we do in the box. Injuries are something we can’t control. They’re something we just have to react to.”
Emerald now turns its attention to Woodruff, who likely will be competing with the Vikings for one of the final playoff spots in the region when the regular season comes to an end. The Wolverines defeated Union County 63-49 on Friday, making them 1-1 in region play as well.
“It’s a huge game. Every game we play from here on out is going to be big.” Dubose said. “You have a few teams that you feel like you can really throw a blanket over in our conference. We’re going to have to fight tooth and nail to try to get there. Right now, we have to heal our bumps and bruises.
“We’ll go to work on Monday and try to get a good game plan together that we can execute against Woodruff. It’s a big week for us because it’s homecoming for us, so, hopefully, our kids will be excited and Emerald High School will be excited.”
GAME SUMMARY
Emerald 0 3 0 0 — 3
Chapman 8 16 14 14 — 52
FIRST QUARTER
C — Walt Waddell 7 pass from Drew Settle (DJ Black run)
SECOND QUARTER
C — Ricky Montalvo 36 kick
C — Black 20 pass from Settle (kick fail)
C — Black 14 pass from Settle (Montalvo kick)
E — Ryan Anderson 43 FG
THIRD QUARTER
C — Jonah Rollins 7 pass from Settle (Montalvo kick)
C — Settle 3 run (Montalvo kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
C — Black 71 pass from Settle (Montalvo kick)
C — Daniel Hall 25 pass from Settle (Montalvo kick)
Rushing — E: Edrekus Tolen 8-13, Jaylen Foster 11-33, AJ Anderson 14-41, Bradley Jones 2-11, Jaiden Turner 3-9, Robby Anderson 1-2.
Passing — E: Edrekus Tolen 2-7-3-20.
Receiving — E: Jaiden Turner 1-15, Bryson Coleman 1-1.
Records: Emerald (2-5, 1-1), Chapman (4-2, 2-0).
Next Game: 7:30 p.m. next Friday, Woodruff at Emerald