ABBEVILLE — Javario Tinch didn’t end up in the scoring column.
That’s OK. His impact was felt all over the field during Thursday night’s WCTEL Kick-Off Classic high school football scrimmage at Hite Stadium.
Tinch had a brilliant 49-yard catch during the waning minutes of Abbeville’s game against Westside — a sideline grab of quarterback Zay Rayford’s pass that got the Panthers downfield so Ty Cade could run in from 4 yards out to put the Panthers up 13-8 with 31 seconds to go.
Westside got the ball back, but, with 18.5 seconds left, Tinch had an interception to seal Class 2A Abbeville’s win against Class 4A Westside.
“That’s what he does,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said of Tinch. “He’s a long, athletic kid who does a lot of good things.”
Abbeville struck first when Jamal Marshall rushed 21 yards for a touchdown.
Westside responded when quarterback Peter Zamora connected with Nehemiah Smith for a diving catch in the end zone. Westside ran in the two-point conversion to go up 8-7.
Abbeville got the ball back late in the game, with 3:47 remaining, at its own 28-yard line. The Panthers went eight plays down the field for Cade’s go-ahead score.
“I was really impressed — with the amount of time we’ve been on the field. To make that last drive, I thought that was impressive,” Nickles said.
McCormick 22, Ninety Six 0McCormick running back A’Chean Durant scored on the team’s third play of its first possession — and he later scored on an 8-yard run — as the Class 1A Chiefs impressed on both sides of the ball in a shutout win against Class 2A Ninety Six.
Omarion Key added an 8-yard rushing TD and also had an interception on defense.
“We got to work on the front four guys up front,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “We’ve got some players who can really play. We’ve just got to get it done.”
Strom Thurmond 21, Emerald 0Quan Edmond passed for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Strom Thurmond to a victory.
Edmond ran for a 2-yard TD and connected with Gregory Bryant on a 46-yard scoring pass. Rebels running back TJ Chapman also scored from 4 yards out.
“A lot of things we’ve got to clean up,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “It’s the first time some of these guys have been in some varsity action. Strom Thurmond has got a good football team, but we are going to work to get better.”
Dixie 13, Calhoun Falls 0Dixie’s defense didn’t allow Calhoun Falls’ offense to pass midfield during the scrimmage, and the Hornets dominated the clock en route to the victory.
Hunter Satterfield scored on a 6-yard run, and Koda Clary added a 3-yard touchdown run for the Hornets.
“We are a lot more experienced this year,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “We’re still young in spots, but there are still things we are going to work on.”