In football, there are two schools of thought when it comes to how difficult a preseason schedule should be.
On one hand, there are coaches who think the preseason is a way to ease their team into the conference schedule. While other coaches think a tougher schedule leads to success later in the season.
For Greenwood coach Chris Liner, the latter seems to be the case. He said he is excited for the challenge to face the No. 4 team in Class 4A, Catawba Ridge.
“For me, that’s why you play high school football,” Liner said. “(We) get a chance to go play one of the best teams in the state. What stands out to me the most, granted their offense is good, but they’re really good on defense. They don’t make mistakes, they tackle well, they’re aggressive and they’re very disciplined.”
Liner said the Eagles will continue to rely on their “identity” on both sides of the ball to force the hand of the Copperheads. Greenwood looks to bring the physicality, winning battles at the line of scrimmage to open up holes for the offense.
Along with that, the Eagles might look to use Carlos Norman as the senior continues to work through a sore knee.
“Carlos is a big part of what we do,” Liner said. “(We) certainly had high expectations for him going into his senior year, so I was glad to see him back. He’s certainly bounced around a lot better. He kind of had a bone bruise and those things are nagging and can’t really go full speed. The last week, he’s been at least more back to normal which is certainly a benefit for us.”
On defense, the Eagles will face their second opponent who uses the spread. Against Hillcrest, Greenwood contained the Rams passing game up until the last six minutes of the fourth quarter when Hillcrest scored on back-to-back drives.
This week, Greenwood will face a Catawba Ridge offense that features Marshall-commit Jacobie Henderson and the No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports, Jadyn Davis. Despite the Copperheads talent at skill positions, Liner said the game comes down to the small details.
“I think defensively, we got to stay away from the eye candy. Honestly, this game is going to come come down to probably the oldest clichés in football, who is going to tackle the best and who is going to block the best,” Liner said. “They tackle very well. We have to match that. We have to maybe even better that in the way that they tackle because, they have some guys that are very hard to get on the ground.”
Liner said with a difficult region schedule on the horizon, it’s games such as Friday’s matchup that will prepare the Eagles for later in the season.
“We want to play the best possible teams we can find because we believe that prepares our guys for when the games really start to mean something as it gets cooler,” Liner said. “ that they won’t just be in shock saying ‘we haven’t play anybody that fast and that physical.’ Oh yeah (we) have, we played (that caliber) just about every weekend in the preseason.”