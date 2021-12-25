The Index-Journal sports staff is counting down the top 10 sports stories of 2021. Here is the No. 7 story:
For more than four years, Dre Yarbough had a stranglehold on the most rushing yards in a single game record.
During a two-year span, the former Eagle compiled five games where he rushed for 250 yards, including the 321-yard performance against Laurens in 2017. Up until 2021, only his name appeared in the top 5.
Then on a warm night in October, Yarbough had company.
In a game Greenwood desperately needed to win so it could have a shot at another region championship, Ve Morton tallied 335 rushing yards on 39 attempts against Greer.
“That was an unbelievable performance by Ve (Morton) and we needed it,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said after the win. “I thought we had some (players) that just put the team on their backs and carried them and he was certainly one of them.”
When the announcement was made over the loudspeaker some fans cheered while others stood in astonishment. For Greenwood’s fullbacks and strength coach Chris Seaborn, he knew Morton was going to have a special night.
“He had a couple of runs in the first half and I kind of knew that when everything that he was running was going for positive gains and nothing was breaking down in the backfield,” Seaborn said. “It was really fun to watch.”
Morton was named the I-J Player of the Week for the second time in a row for his efforts against the Yellow Jackets. But the accolades didn’t stop there for the junior.
The fullback was named the Joe Anderson Player of the Year later that year, tallying 1,781 yards along with 20 rushing touchdowns. Led by the best rushing attack in the state, Greenwood went all the way to the Upper State Championship where it fell to South Pointe.
“We’ve only been together for a year and a half and it’s unbelievable what our guys have done,” Liner said in November. “I’m extremely proud of our coaches and our senior class.”