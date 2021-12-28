The Index-Journal sports staff is counting down the top 10 sports stories of 2021. Here is the No. 5 story:
There’s a different level of anticipation when a trick play comes together.
For Greenwood, that feeling only grows, especially when the quarterback drops back to pass, as it elected to throw the ball just 55 times in 2021. Against Greenville, it was a pass, not a rush, that sparked a comeback victory to seal the Eagles’ second-consecutive region title.
With running back Lowndes Still a few feet from the sidelines, getting some tips from wide receivers coach Kyle Simpson, quarterback Daylan Rappley snapped the ball and threw it deep. At the same time, Still sprinted down the sidelines and caught the ball for a 44-yard gain.
“We’ve got a bunch of gadget plays and we tried to run a few of them tonight. One of them didn’t work and the other one got tipped,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said after the game. “That one was a borderline gray area play, but it worked.”
The play swung the momentum in Greenwood’s favor as the Eagles capitalized on sacks by Karmelo Moates, Anderius English and Ty’Kyeus Floyd to seal the win.
“We just had kids make plays in big situations,” Greenwood assistant head coach Tom Butler said. “English made a few plays that were just huge. Floyd also made some big plays and there’s the sack by (Moates). To win championships, you have to have kids that play up.”
Both Greenwood and Greenville made deep runs in the playoffs. The Red Raiders made it to the Upper State Championship, where it fell to the 4A state champions South Pointe. However, the week before its matchup with Greenville, the Stallions defeated Greenwood.
Although fans missed out on an Upper State rematch between Greenwood and Greenville, the rivalry will only be amplified for the next time they meet.