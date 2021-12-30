The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports stories of 2021. This is No. 3 on the list.
Led by several underclassmen and a bigger roster, the Dixie girls cross country team dominated the 1A Cross Country State Championship meet, beating Southside Christian by 11 points.
It was just the third year the Hornets had a girls cross country team.
“Our team pretty much doubled in size. We didn’t have a girls team for a long time,” Dixie coach Cayce Prescott said in November. “Three years ago, we started our girls program back, and we had 11 girls for two years then this year we had 21. The program is growing and that certainly helped. Of the seven that ran at state, three were new to the team this year.
“They stuck to the training program and were committed and dedicated to it. We started training in June, and they just worked really well. It just paid off.”
Overall, four Hornets finished in the top-10, three of which finished in the top-4.
Seventh-grader Ashten Stoll won the race with a time of 20 minutes 50.55 seconds. Her teammate, Ansley Prescott, finished about 10 seconds behind her to claim second place with a time of 21 minutes 1.39 seconds.
“She just has talent and dedication,” Prescott said of Stoll. “She not only was the state champ, but she was the region champion and county champion. Pretty much every race we have run this season, she has been the top girl for Dixie. She’s just determined and competitive.
“She was the first one on the team to break the school record that was set many years ago. That was her first accomplishment, and after that, has just gone from title to title.”
The Hornets boys team placed second in the 1A meet, finishing 16 points behind Southside Christian.