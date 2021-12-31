The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports stories of 2021. This is No. 2 on the list.
Once the South Carolina High School League official handed Saluda girls basketball coach Jeanette Wilder the 2A State Championship trophy, Kalisha Hill snagged the hardware and sprinted to the stands. The Tigers were the 2A State champions with a 20-point win against Silver Bluff.
The 2020-21 season was a historic season for the Tigers, who battled personal tragedies and the COVID-19 pandemic. They finished undefeated and won their first state championship in program history.
“This makes the last month and a half better,” Wilder said in March. “Going through the pandemic, we didn’t really know what to expect as far as practice, and even if we were going to have a season. We feel blessed to even have an opportunity to have a season. A win like this is every coach’s dream.
“I still couldn’t breathe until the clock ran out. When we started pushing that lead ahead, it’s just an amazing feeling. I’m full of joy. I’ve got a little bit of sadness with my dad passing.”
March’s state championship appearance was the first the program has played since 1953.
Saluda stonewalled Silver Bluff in the opening quarter, jumping ahead 14-0 before Hill was forced to sit with her second foul early in the second quarter. Though Hill was on the bench, Saluda led at the half but its lead had shrunk to six points.
Hill made her presence felt in the third quarter, scoring 13 of the Tigers’ 15 points in the quarter.
“I hate sitting on the bench because you can’t help your team out,” Hill said. “I knew when I got to the third quarter I was going to come in blazing.”
Overall, Hill tallied 34 points and 20 rebounds in the championship win.
Alongside Hill’s offensive explosion, the Tigers were led by their defense, holding Silver Bluff to just 17 points in the second half. Silver Bluff scored just eight points in the final eight minutes of the game.