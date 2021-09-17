DORCHESTER — It took Abbeville longer to travel to play Woodland than it did for the Panthers to beat the team.
The No. 1-ranked Panthers traveled 2 ½ hours across the state Friday night, then soundly beat the Wolverines 52-7 in less than two hours.
It was a rude awakening for Woodland (0-1), which was playing its first game of the season after missing the first three weeks because of COVID-related issues within its program.
“We passed our test,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “I thought our kids handled it really well. We got off to a good start. In fairness to them (Woodland), this was their first game, and this was our fourth game. It could have been a different story if it was our first game and their first game. I think they have a mighty fine football team.”
It was nearly a repeat of last year’s result, when Abbeville beat Woodland 56-0.
Abbeville running back Antonio Harrison had a stellar performance, rushing for 151 yards on just seven carries and scoring three touchdowns – and also returning the opening kickoff of the second half for an 86-yard score. Harrison has emerged as a breakaway threat in the backfield for the Panthers.
“I thought he was special,” Nickles said of Harrison. “He’s the type of player to give all the credit to his teammates. I thought he did a really good job of taking charge of this game when it needed to be taken care of.
“When you play an eight-man front, it’s feast or famine, and he’s a good enough of an athlete to where, when you feast, he’s going to be the feast guy.”
Abbeville’s defense was dominant, with Woodland scoring its only touchdown in the fourth quarter after the Panthers (4-0) had heavily substituted. The Wolverines turned the ball over three times, two of which resulted in Abbeville scores.
Javario Tinch intercepted a Woodland pass in the second quarter and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown. Nick Goodwin scooped up a fumble and ran it 22 yards for another score in the third quarter.
“I thought we were sold all night, especially early,” Nickles said. “We capitalized on some turnovers. I was impressed.”
Jamal Marshall also had a rushing TD for Abbeville, and kicker Addison Nickles made a 39-yard field goal.
Abbeville travels to play Belton-Honea Path at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 14 17 21 0 — 52
Woodland 0 0 0 7 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
A — Antonio Harrison 35 run (Addison Nickles kick)
A — Harrison 23 run (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Jamal Marshall 6 run (Nickles kick)
A — Nickles 39 FG
A — Javario Tinch 56 INT return (Nickles kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A — Harrison 86 kickoff return (Nickles kick)
A — Harrison 68 run (Asher Johnston kick)
A — Nick Goodwin 22 fumble recovery (Johnston kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
W — Lee Bannister 3 run (Karl Clark)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — A: Antonio Harrison 7-151, J’Marion Burton 8-43, Jamal Marshall 5-22, Mikelyn Bowie 1-9, Shunkevis Brown 1-5, Damarcus Leach 3-3, Zay Rayford 3-(-12). W: Marcus Jackson 14-42, Jaiden Gardner 10-33, Lee Bannister 5-26, Sudarian Harrison 7-7, Kendrick Clark 1-4, Clarence Simmons 1-0, Dominique Whetschell 1-0.
Passing — A: Zay Rayford 2-4-4-0. W: Sudarian Harrison 2-12-24-1
Receiving — A: Demarcus Leach 1-3, Antonio Harrison 1-1. W: Dominique Whetshell 2-24.
Records: Abbeville (4-0), Woodland (0-1).
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Abbeville at Belton-Honea Path