West-Oak has experienced just about everything this season.
While carefully navigating the world of COVID, the Warriors dealt with an abrupt and unexpected coaching change and have struggled to an 0-6 start.
Coach Tim Carson stepped down three weeks before preseason practice began because of personal reasons, allowing Glen Padgett to take over the top job with little time to prepare for the 2021 season.
Through six games this season, West-Oak is allowing 42 points per game while scoring an average of just 10.
Now the winless Warriors have to travel to Abbeville to take on the No. 1-ranked Panthers (7-0 overall, 2-0 region) in a Region 1-2A game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Padgett is not immune to the reality of the situation at hand.
“It’s a very big challenge,” Padgett said of facing the Panthers. “We have a very young team.”
The Warriors start six freshmen and 12 sophomores across their offense and defense.
“We’re gaining valuable experience for the future,” Padgett said. “It’s a great group of kids who work hard and have great attitudes. We are very limited athletically. Playing Abbeville is the ultimate challenge.”
The Warriors have a Division 1 college prospect on the offensive and defensive lines. Ethan Jordan is a 6-foot-6, 305-pound three-year starter at tackle.
Tailback Landon Stephens and quarterback Lance Allen lead the way offensively for the Warriors. Stephens has 452 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Allen has 476 yards and six TDs.
Linebacker Austin Merritt is a four-year starter with 50-plus tackles for West-Oak.
Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles realizes his team is expected to dominate this week, but said his players must stay focused and not look past the Warriors, even though the Panthers have shut out both region opponents they’ve faced.
“A lot of things you do, you worry about Abbeville,” Nickles said. “You try to get Abbeville better this week. We had some bad snaps the other night, so that gives us something to work on in practice this week.”
Running back Antonio Harrison leads Abbeville in all-purpose yards, touchdowns (9) and yards per carry (13.3). Panther defensive backs Jeremiah Lomax and Javario Tinch each have three interceptions.