The Index-Journal sports staff is counting down the top 10 sports stories of 2021. Here is the No. 1 story:
It was a dream that had to wait.
Like many Olympians and Paralympians, 2020 put the goal of representing their countries on hold. Many had to do home workouts to stay in shape, hoping that one day they were going to get the call to go to Tokyo.
Athletes had to wait more than a year for their turn on the big stage. For Greenwood-native Parker Egbert, he spent that year either in the backyard infinity pool, or traveling to Greenville to train.
What seems like a massive undertaking is pure enjoyment for Egbert.
“I love the way the water feels on my face,” Parker Egbert said in June. “I feel happy (in the water).”
Egbert’s love for the water led to success as he dominated at Emerald High School. He set three school records with a 50.80 finish in the 100-yard freestyle, a 1:51.25 finish in the 200-yard freestyle and a 66.62 finish in the 100-yard backstroke.
A few months later at the Paralympic trials he continued to win finishing first in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:02.84, six seconds faster than his next competitor.
“This is all we (have ever worked for),” Parker Egbert’s mom, Laura said in June. “All of the thousands of dollars we have spent on training, therapies and travel, and when he was named to the team, I just felt this peace. It has not been an easy journey.”
Egbert finished in sixth the 200-meter Individual Medley heat and fifth in the 100-meter Backstroke. Despite the disappointing result’s Parker Egbert and his family received a hero’s welcome when they returned.
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith gave Egbert a proclamation declaring Aug. 13, 2021 as Parker Egbert Day.
“I mean, it is just amazing what he has done and the hard work he has put in,” Laura Padgett, Parker’s instructor of work readiness at Emerald said in October. “I mean, we have all seen how hard he has worked and it’s just awesome to see what he’s been able to accomplish.”