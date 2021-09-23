Abbeville football coach Jamie Nickles might need to take a couple of aspirin before the No. 1-ranked Panthers travel Friday night to play Belton-Honea Path.
Bears quarterback AJ Pendleton leads the team in rushing, passing and scoring. That can leave an opposing coach’s head spinning.
“It’s a headache because there is no right defense to be in,” Nickles said about facing the Pendleton-led Bears.
This is Pendleton’s first year as starting quarterback after playing mostly on the defensive side of the ball last season.
“He competes, man,” Bears coach Russell Blackston said of Pendleton. “He wants the ball in his hands. He likes to get after it. He’s an old-school football player.”
The Class 3A Bears, who are 2-2 overall, run the ball about two-thirds of the time, which is spearheaded by Pendleton. The junior has 305 rushing yards and has scored three rushing touchdowns. He is 37-of-73 passing for 427 yards and a TD, but he’s thrown six interceptions.
Nickles is once again worried about the size difference along the offensive and defensive fronts.
“Can we hold up against their big, stout offensive line?” Nickles said. “That will be the question — because we are so small. We’re so little compared to their offensive and defensive line.”
Abbeville (4-0) will be the third undefeated team the Bears have faced in 2021. Belton-Honea Path has wins against Class 3A Woodruff and Class 4A Westside, but lost to undefeated Class 3A Powdersville (34-19) and to undefeated Class 5A T.L. Hanna (43-10).
“It’s going to be a good game,” Blackston said about his team’s matchup with the defending Class 2A state champion Panthers. “With Abbeville’s offense, we can’t let them score 50. That’s what they’ve done all year long. Defensively, they’re multiple. We’ve got to make drives work for us and get in the end zone.”
The Panthers are averaging 45 points per game and allowing just 5. Nickles said “all of our tests are tough, but this one (against Belton-Honea Path) is really tough. The athleticism of their linemen really impresses me, and they have some skill guys who they mix in there,” Nickles said. “They are really explosive on offense. Defensively, they are very well-coached and fundamentally sound.”
This will be both teams’ final tuneup before region play starts next week. Blackston certainly respects Abbeville’s storied winning tradition, but he’s not assigning any added significance to this week’s matchup.
“No one win is bigger than the other one,” said Blackston, who has a 96-34 record at B-HP and is in his 12th year as the Bears’ head coach. “This is a non-region game that prepares you for region play.”
Aside from Pendleton, the Bears’ top offensive weapons include running back Shaheem Robbs (225 yards rushing and two TDs) and wide receivers Eli Strickland (15 catches for 209 yards) and Nevada Billups (10 receptions for 139 yards).
Defensively, the Bears are best at the second and third levels. Linebacker Omari Jackson leads the team with 15 solo tackles. Defensive backs Strickland and Rahzel Scott (12 solo tackles) are key players in the secondary. Up front, defensive linemen Trevian Devaux (two tackles for losses) and Jamias Glenn, who is first on the team in defensive points, lead the charge.
The Panthers’ defense has been impressive so far, allowing no first-half points this season. The only points opponents have scored against the Panthers have come late in the game — after Abbeville pulled most of its starters during blowouts.
Key Panther defensive players include hard-hitting linebacker Ty Cade (one interception and one recovered fumble for a touchdown), and defensive backs CJ Vance (two INTs), Javario Tinch (one interception returned for a touchdown) and Jeremiah Lomax. Up front, defensive linemen such as Nick Goodwin and Bryson Hersberger have been solid.
Abbeville has protected the ball this season. The Panthers have just two turnovers, with none coming in the first half.
Abbeville’s A-Bone offense has averaged 275 rushing yards per game, and several running backs have gotten into the action. Antonio Harrison, the reigning Index-Journal Player of the Week, has 363 yards rushing on 22 carries and is averaging a team-high 17 yards per carry and 147 yards of total offense per game. He leads the team in overall scoring with three rushing TDs, a reception for a score and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Harrison is not the Panthers’ only offensive weapon. Quarterback Zay Rayford had rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Fullback J’Marion Burton has scored five TDs, and running backs Jamal Marshall and Shunkevis Brown (three touchdowns) have added to the versatility in the Abbeville backfield.
The Panthers have passed just 11 times this season, but Rayford has connected with Harrison and Jay Hill for a pair of TDs.