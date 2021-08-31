Ninety Six used a combination of big plays and stout defense to propel its way to its first win of the season, defeating Ware Shoals 48-6. In the midst of the Wildcats thumping, one name was constantly being exclaimed across the Wilson-Campbell loudspeakers: Martavis “Chico” Mason.
The junior was flying all over the place on defense while being a key blocker on the offensive line.
Because of his play against Ware Shoals, Mason has been named the Index-Journal Player of the Week.
“When I was coming down, I was coming at great angles, making tackles and making plays,” Mason said. “I just kept coming down and was really focused into the game.”
Overall, the Ninety Six defense played just 39 snaps, holding the Hornets to minus-1 yards for the entire game, including minus-4 rushing yards. Mason was a big part of the defensive effort, finishing with 10 tackles, five of which were for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
“That’s good for us,” Mason said. “We didn’t have a lot of positives in Week 0. We came out in Week 1 ready, focused and ready to win.”
This is Mason’s first year playing middle linebacker, as he had played his first two years of varsity on the defensive line. As the 2020 season neared its end, coach Matthew Owings decided he wanted to move the talented sophomore to linebacker. As the summer progressed, the coaching staff agreed. Two games in, the move has paid off.
“It was really good seeing that. He made a tackle on just over one-fourth of our defensive plays,” coach Matthew Owings said. “It was great because when I had that thought., I didn’t know if it would work. Going into the summer, I thought it was smart and the coaches agreed. Them not being able to key on him or run away from him is a good thing. Will that continue throughout the entire season? Who knows, but I was very pleased.”
Two games into his career at middle linebacker, Mason has 16 solo tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a recovered fumble.
“That’s not too shabby for a guy that played D-line last year and is now playing linebacker and is also playing on the offensive line,” Owings said. “I’m super happy. He has a lot of work to do, he’s still raw there. He’s not an experienced linebacker. To me, the sky is the limit for him. I can’t wait to see what he grows into, knowing that he has another year.”
Along with his stellar play on defense, Mason also holds down the left tackle position, where he was graded as the highest-rated Wildcat last Friday.
“He is our anchor, everyone knows that. He stepped it up [on Friday],” Owings said. “He showed his physicality with big-time blocks and laying people out, He had a handful of pancakes on offense and special teams.”