Ninety Six wrestling coach Roy Lemmons wanted his team to be peaking at the right time in order to get ready for the state playoffs, which begin on Saturday.
The Wildcats responded by showing out Monday at the All-Lakelands Invitational.
“We’ve wrestled well tonight. It seems like we’re trying to peak a little bit,” Lemmons said. “We’re just focused on treating today like another practice day, trying to get ready for the playoffs. We have to do the whole nine as a team to win state. The guys wrestled well. We’re improving on some good things.”
The Wildcats responded by winning six of the 14 weight classes that were scored by press time, as Emanuiel Cobb (113), Briant Witherspoon (126), Haydon Walters (138), Noah Kessler (145), Trace Taylor (152) and Martavis Mason (220) each won their weight classes.
This is the second consecutive year the Wildcats have won the tournament.
Greenwood placed second in the invitational, finishing with Jacob Smith (120), Cason Howle (170) and Owen Sargent (182) winning their respective weight classes.
“It’s good and it’s bad,” Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. “The good thing is we are getting some good wrestling. The Lakelands area wrestling has gotten a lot better as a whole. You get some good competition.
“The bad part is you get that good competition with the emotion on top of it. Going into the playoffs on Saturday, it can bite you in the butt and you lose all of that you have going into the playoffs. I don’t think that is the case. We’re a young team, we’ll see how we respond on Saturday.”
Emerald finished with two winners, as Ryan Umbaugh (106) and Justin Goode (160) each finished with a win. Dixie also finished with a first-place finish, as Davis Smalley claimed the 132 division.
“You’re running an individual tournament and it’s getting these kids ready for the individual upper state and state (tournaments) that are coming up,” Emerald coach Andy Wright said. “It’s good mat time. It’s good to get a good bit of matches against your friends and the people you know in town. We’ve done this for 14 years now, and it’s always been good to have all the Lakeland coaches and all the teams together.”
Greenwood Christian and Abbeville also participated in the invitational. The Panthers missed it a year ago as the team was out with COVID-19. Greenwood Christian’s Will Moore took the 285 weight class, while Abbeville’s Addison Nickles finished with the 195 championship.
For Abbeville and Ninety Six, this is their first individual invitational of the week, as they will both compete in the Regional Individual Tournament, which will be Tuesday at Crescent High School.
“Tomorrow is really to sense where we are at,” Abbeville coach Bill Glace said. “Once we wrestle tomorrow, we’ll wrestle on Saturday in the playoffs. We’ll just assess where we’re at. There’s a lot of good things that I’m seeing. We’ve had a lot of close matches with people I wasn’t sure we were quite ready to see just yet.”