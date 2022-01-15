ABBEVILLE — Through most of its non-region schedule, the Ninety Six girls basketball team has struggled to play from its roots — forcing turnovers and playing fast. On Friday, the Wildcats got their offense in gear, taking down region rival Abbeville 57-47 in the process.
“It’s a huge rivalry and it’s hard to play in this gym,” Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett said. “It’s always a close game and it’s always a good game. Abbeville has good athletes. It’s a lot of fun to play here, but it’s also very nerve wracking.”
For most of the first quarter, Ninety Six excelled at getting the ball to the high post, where Janiyah Squire and Chaney Smith were converting shots. The pair combined for 14 of the 18 Wildcat first-quarter points.
Abbeville’s adjustment was simple, switch from a zone defense to man-to-man. The defensive switch paid off for the remainder of the half, as the Panthers forced turnovers on forced passes and more importantly, stayed in front of Squire and Smith.
At halftime, Duckett’s message was simple: calm down and move the ball.
“They went to man and, we panicked a little bit,” Duckett said. “We were getting a lot off our transition offense and we were getting a lot off getting the ball to the high post (in the first quarter). They shut that down, and we were still trying to force it in there a little bit. I told them to be patient and run the offense.
“We were trying to go fast, so we could beat them down and get those easy baskets. We did a really good job of that in the first quarter and at the end, but that was because they were swarming to the ball.”
Duckett’s message worked, as the Wildcats got the ball into the paint in the second half, drawing enough fouls to get to the free-throw line six different times. The charity stripe is where Ninety Six’s offense primarily came from in the third, as eight of the 14 points were scored from the line.
In the fourth, Aubrie Middleton and Smith led the way. Middleton scored six of her 12 points in the final quarter, while Smith made three of her four three throws in the quarter.
Smith and Squire each scored 16 points for the Wildcats, while Talissa Cannady finished with a team-high 15 points for the Panthers. Lauryn Foster added 13 points for Abbeville.
