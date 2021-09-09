Last week can be summarized in one word for the Ninety Six football team: frustrating.
The Wildcats were constantly having their week turned upside down because of several problems that included COVID-19. On Monday, right before school let out, coach Matthew Owings received a call that Ninety Six’s game had been canceled due to COVID-19 problems going on at Saluda.
After having a shortened practice on Monday, the Wildcats began practicing Tuesday for Silver Bluff, just for the game to be canceled Thursday because of a stomach virus that was going through the Wildcats’ program and some COVID-19 problems going on at both schools.
With the cancelation, Owings decided to make Week 2 the Wildcats’ bye week.
Now after a hectic week, the Wildcats are trying getting back into their routine, as they prepare for Landrum.
“We are back, obviously, but we still have a lot of guys that are out. There are other guys that are out now that weren’t before, so we’re in the same boat,” Owings said. “We’re just trying to get every guy ready that is there. We have a couple of guys playing in a different position as a backup to give us the best chance to win. We hope that we have enough to play this week, and I think we can.”
When the Wildcats last played, they soundly defeated Ware Shoals for their first win of the season. In that game, Ninety Six dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, running for 136 yards, while holding Ware Shoals to minus four yards.
The running game will be the focus for both teams Friday night when Landrum comes into Ninety Six.
Landrum, like Ninety Six, is 1-1 on the season after defeating Crescent in its last game. The Cardinals are a run-heavy team, running for 384 yards in their two games this season.
“They’re 1-1 just like we are. We’re treating them like anybody else,” Owings said. “We’re not expecting the pass very much, but who knows. We’re getting preparing for the scrum, when everyone is in the box, which is super hard to simulate. They’re definitely a run heavy offense. If we can slow down their running offense, I think we’ll be okay. If we can’t it’s going to be a long night because they’ll control the ball.”
In its two games this season, Ninety Six has faced two run-heavy teams. It dominated Ware Shoals, but struggled against Emerald. While that experience against run-first teams will help some, the tight formation that Landrum lines up in will be a different attack than the Wildcats’ two previous matchups.
“Of course they are run heavy, but it is different when they go to the scrum,” Owings said. “It still comes down to winning the ball up front. You have to win the line up front. I preach that to our kids all the time. I don’t care who we’re playing. We have to slow that down first, then make them go to something different than they want to do.”
Junior quarterback Jesse Bowers leads Landrum in total yards and rushing attempts, accumulating 168 yards on 41 carries. Sophomore running back Colton Link is second on the team in rushes and rushing yards, going for 99 yards on 14 carries.
So far this season, Landrum has thrown just nine passes.