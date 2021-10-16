After having one of its worst performances a week ago against Crescent, the Ninety Six defense responded to coach Matthew Owings’ challenge, answering with a 21-0 shutout of Liberty.
The Wildcats allowed just 170 yards of offense, 92 of which came through the air. Overall, Liberty averaged four yards per play and just 2.4 yards per rush.
After most of the first quarter was a defensive slugfest, Ninety Six broke the scoreless tie with just 41 seconds left in the first quarter, when senior quarterback Payne Davis hit Tyrell Wallace for a 38-yard score.
The score remained 6-0 until Davis found Mitchell for an 85-yard score. Davis converted the two-point conversion with a strike to Jacob Gonzalez.
Senior Matthew Deal iced the game in the fourth quarter with a 40-yard touchdown run with 9:52 left in the game.
The Wildcats travel to No. 1 Abbeville on Friday.