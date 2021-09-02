Coming into Week 2, Ninety Six football coach Matthew Owings knew he was going to be facing a tough opponent, as the Wildcats were scheduled to travel to No. 4 Saluda. Early Monday afternoon, Owings got a call informing him Saluda had to cancel the game because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, leaving left him scrambling to find a team to play.
On Monday, Owings got confirmation that Silver Bluff would be the Wildcats’ third opponent of the season.
“We found out who we were playing about 10:30 Monday night after making a lot of phone calls, so we’re definitely behind the eight ball but so are they,” Owings said. “It’s frustrating as a coach, trying to meet with the coaches and get a plan together as best we can. But it’s no different for us than it is for Silver Bluff. It’s an equal playing field, but it’s not ideal.”
While the Wildcats will have one less day to prepare for their Friday game, as Monday’s practice was focused on improving themselves, they do get the advantage of playing at home instead of traveling to Saluda or a little more than an hour and a half like Silver Bluff must now do.
“We actually do get to play here now. We could have traveled a decent distance and play some opponents that weren’t near as good,” Owings said. “We were in Silver Bluff’s region my first year here, and they’re a really good team. ... I thought it was better to bring a highly ranked team here than us going on the road for a while and play a team that I thought we might get an easier win. Our guys have to step up.”
Since the start of 2020, Silver Bluff has just been trying to get onto the field, as the Bulldogs have played just six games.
The Bulldogs come into Friday’s matchup as the No. 5 team in the state, just one spot behind Saluda in 2A. So far this season, they are 1-0, after handing Class 4A Aiken a 40-0 trouncing. Their Week 1 game against Williston-Elko was canceled because of COVID-19 on the Blue Devils’ side.
“It’s big, but they [Saluda and Silver Bluff] are just two totally different animals from film. Saluda is as athletic as they can be and light up the scoreboard, but I think looking at Silver Bluff the past few days, Silver Bluff is a little bit of a different level,” Owings said of the team’s physicality. “Film doesn’t lie. They have a lot of guys that can run and will hit you in the mouth. This is going to be a big test for us, even more upfront. … This is going to be a great test for us to see how much we’ve improved over the past two weeks, going against the most physical opponent that we’ve seen this season.”
The key for the Wildcats on Friday night will be controlling the line of scrimmage. So far this season, they have won the battle upfront once, holding Ware Shoals to negative yards, while Emerald put up more than 40 points in Week 0.
“I told our guys this is a great challenge and let’s try to get a big win at home and build on it,” Owings said.