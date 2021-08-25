Ninety Six kicked off its 2021 volleyball season on Monday, coming from behind to sweep Laurens.
“We talked about goals all preseason and what our expectations were for the season. To come out and meet our very first goal of winning game one, especially against a good 4A school, it gives us a lot of confidence to play in our region,” coach Chandler Wells said.
Although the Wildcats swept the Raiders, Ninety Six played from behind in the first two sets, coming back to win 25-18 and 30-28 respectively. For Wells, coming from behind against a much larger school showed the team’s resiliency and its never-quit attitude.
“They have a lot of resiliency. We came from behind several times to pull out the win,” Wells said. “They work hard, they don’t quit and they have a lot of heart.”
Ninety Six’s first of many goals for the season was to win game one. Now the Wildcats turn their attention to their other goals. One is to execute their offense on a nightly basis, which they did in game one, finishing with multiple players that had more than seven kills. Janiyah Squire finished with a team-high 12 kills.
The Wildcats’ other goal is to play better defense at the net, as they work to replace their middle blocker from last year.
“We lost our big middle blocker last year, so coming from that and losing that big component of our team, we had to figure out who is going to fill those shoes,” Wells said. “That was one of our goals — was to find someone to help us do that and I think we have with Janiyah Squire. She’s really helped come out helped us on the net.”
In 2020, the Wildcats narrowly missed the playoffs because of COVID-19 complications. Now, the team is focused on winning its region so it doesn’t have to miss out on the playoffs.
“With this new (delta) variant, it is causing some trouble, and we’re all at school now. We’re just trying to be proactive as a team, wearing our masks and trying to do stuff together,” Wells said. “We’re just trying to protect ourselves and stay safe, so we can continue to have a season. If a few girls get quarantined or one girl gets it, then we’re out a lot of games, so we’re just wanting to stay healthy the best way we can.”
The Wildcats will play their third game of the week on Thursday when they travel to Greenwood for their first Lakelands opponent of the season.
“The girls are very excited about it. There’s a lot of energy and a lot of hype around it,” Wells said. “They’re friends with a lot of these girls. I think that energy makes them the team that they are.”
Thursday’s game will also be Greenwood’s first of the season. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Greenwood High School.