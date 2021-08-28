NINETY SIX — After getting blown out by Emerald in its first game of the year, coach Matthew Owings challenged Ninety Six to be more physical and control the offensive and defensive lines. They accomplished that Friday in a 48-6 drumming of rival Ware Shoals.
“I’m happy for the win. I’m happy for these guys, they deserve it,” Owings said. “I’m happy for the improvements. They were a lot more physical, but we are not anywhere close to where we can be. I was pleased with the improvement. We’re growing. As long as we’re improving every week I’ll be happy.”
After recovering a fumble on the third play of the game, the Wildcats took over at Ware Shoals 30-yard line. After getting stuffed for three consecutive plays, Owings rolled the dice and went for it on fourth down. Owing’s gamble paid off, as quarterback Payne Davis hit Ladarion Waldrop for a 14-yard strike.
After Davis scampered for 11 yards and a Ware Shoals penalty, Zayvion King walked into the end zone for the game’s first score.
After going three-and-out on its ensuing drive, Ware Shoals answered with its only score of the game. Cade Hinton jumped in front of a Wildcats pass and sprinted about 40 yards to the 1-yard line, where Tyler Conklin punched in the Hornets’ lone touchdown.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, Ninety Six finished the game on a 41-point run.
“Getting the interception and going down there and scoring early was great. Cade made a great break on the ball and we score and we’re feeling good about ourselves,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnson said. “I think we were deflated when we saw our quarterback (Dalton Boyter) go out because we already had quarterback issues already. I give credit to Ninety Six, they played a good ball game. We just have to get better.”
For most of the game, Ninety Six played with a short field, as Ware Shoals was limited to (-1) yards of offense and had three fumbles.
Martavis Mason, a key member of the Wildcats defense, seemed to be involved in every tackle for the first three quarters.
“He showed tonight that he can be that guy (a full-time middle linebacker) and I hope he keeps improving because he still has a lot to learn,” Owings said. “He’s still raw as far as angles. I hope he continues to grow.”
While he was happy with the win, Owings was upset with his team’s lack of discipline late in the game, as the Wildcats drew multiple 15-yard penalties. With about nine minutes left in the game, Owings called a timeout, gathered his team and let them know that they had to play more sound football.
“I’m super upset about our penalties,” Owings said. “That is inexcusable. I called that timeout to tell our guys that isn’t us and if that can’t change then they won’t play. That’s the negative.”
Overall, Ninety Six had 135 yards on 11 penalties, while Ware Shoals had 65 yards on seven penalties.
GAME SUMMARY
Ware Shoals 6 0 0 0 — 6
Ninety Six 14 13 14 7 — 48
FIRST QUARTER
N — Zayvion King 2 run (Matthew Brewer kick)
W — Tyler Conklin 1 run (two-point fail)
N — King 4 run (Aubrie Middleton kick)
SECOND QUARTER
N — Matthew Deal 60 punt return (kick fail)
N — Tyrell Wallace 17 pass from Payne Davis (Middleton kick)
THIRD QUARTER
N — Briant Witherspoon 3 run (Middleton kick)
N — Witherspoon 20 run (Middleton kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
N — Ladarion Waldrop 41 pass from Braden Mitchell (Brewer kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — W: Myles Nelson 5-18, Justice Lomax 7-5, Tyler Conklin 1-1. N: Briant Witherspoon 6-53, Zayvion King 6-22, PJ Rushton 2-19, Jeremiah Wells Martin 2-15, Payne Davis 4-14, J’Nivous Oliver 2-13
Passing — W: Dalton Boyter 1-2 3 yards. N: Payne Davis 6-10-1 69 yards, Braden Pitchell 2-5-0 42 yards.
Receiving — W: Myles Nelson 11-3. N: Ladarion Waldrop 3-59, Tyrell Wallace 1-17, J’Nivious Oliver 1-14, Matthew Deal 1-12, Ethan Gardner 1-8, Jacob Gonzalez 1-1
Records: Ware Shoals 1-1. Ninety Six 1-1
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Thursday Ware Shoals at Dixie; 7:30 Friday Ninety Six at Saluda.