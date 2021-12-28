With just seconds to play, the Ninety Six boys basketball team still had a chance to win.
The Wildcats had let a double-digit lead dwindle to the point it trailed by three with roughly seven seconds to play. After two Belton-Honea Path fouls to dwindle the clock to 3.4 seconds left, Ninety Six senior Payne Davis caught the ball and was immediately fouled.
Davis drilled the first, but his intentional miss on the second attempt landed in the outstretched arms of a Bears player, giving Belton-Honea Path a 41-39 win.
“I told them that it’s tough to beat a team three times,” Ninety Six coach DJ Davatchi said. “We knew coach Russ wasn’t going to let his guys quit. That’s exactly what they did. As a team maturity wise, we have a lot of room to grow to understand each game is a two-half game.”
For the first 16 minutes, Ninety Six controlled the game. Its defense was slowing down the Bears, holding them to just seven first-half points. Offensively, the Wildcats were doing just enough. The jump shots weren’t consistently falling, but were falling enough to put the Wildcats up 15.
“Most of the teams in this tournament played in a Christmas tournament before this tournament,” Davatchi said. “That’s something we didn’t do. I figured we would be a little bit fresher. We had some time off, had some guys sick a couple of weeks ago that we were able to get healthy, so I was pleased about how we started.”
But that lead started to dwindle almost immediately in the second half. Belton-Honea Path started to get inside and cause havoc for the smaller Wildcats, who in turn, continued to struggle from behind the arc. The Bears outscored Ninety Six 19-5 in the third quarter. Sixteen of the 19 points were scored inside the paint.
“Some of the guys that I brought in off the bench in the first half, they gave us a huge lift. We tried that again in the second, but for whatever reason, the ball wasn’t going in the bucket in the second half,” Davatchi said. “Once again, from a maturity standpoint, that’s something that we have to do better and understand how to play through adversity.”
Davis finished with 13 points, while Alan Shay finished with 10 points.
Ninety Six will play Dixie at 3:30 p.m. today.