ABBEVILLE — Starting the fourth set, nothing was going Ninety Six’s way. The Wildcats dominated the last two sets and were looking to get out of Abbeville in four sets, but they couldn’t get their shots to fall while Abbeville was finding the soft spots in their defense.
After falling behind by as many as seven points midway through the set, Ninety Six coach Chandler Wells made some adjustments to her lineup, bringing in a pair of girls who had rotated off the floor. That adjustment flipped a switch, giving Ninety Six a spark and allowed the Wildcats to creep back into the set, which they eventually won 26-24, leading to a 3-1 win against region opponent Abbeville.
“I subbed some girls in and had a conversation with them about resiliency, who wants to win more,” Wells said. “We’ve already battled from losing the first set. We had to win it in four and that’s what we did.”
Off the heels of their five set loss on Wednesday, the Wildcats came out sluggish in the first set. They fell behind at the first point and never really found their footing in the set, falling behind as many as 12 before falling 25-11 in the set.
After the 14-point loss, Wells challenged her team and made them run a couple of sprints in the three-minute intercession before the start of the second set.
“Running flips the switch sometimes,” Wells said. “I told them they have to hustle that much on the court or we would be doing it all night long. They took it to heart and that’s all I can ask for.”
The unorthodox move worked, as the Wildcats battled to start the second set. The set was tied for the first eight points, but with Chaney Smith serving, they started to build a lead that it never gave up, going up three and leading to a 25-18 win.
Ninety Six jumped out to a five-point lead to start the third set that slowly expanded, going up to 10 points before winning the set 25-17.
Janiyah Squire led the Wildcats in kills with 15, while Anna Brooke Davis and Savannah Mallon each had eight kills in the win.
“Janiyah Squire is my freshman so she has a long time and a lot of growth that she can still do. We’re excited about having her. “(Davis has) always been that constant for the team. She can hit outside, she can hit middle. She’s going to do whatever I need from her,” Wells said of Squire and Davis.
Thursday’s win was Ninety Six’s second region match in as many nights, as the Wildcats fell to Liberty on Wednesday. The Wildcats are now 2-2 in the region.
“It was big. We had a tough loss against Liberty last night,” Wells said. “We just needed that to rebuild the confidence in ourselves and what we’ve built as a team.”
For Abbeville, the Panthers are now 3-4 on the season and 1-2 in the region.