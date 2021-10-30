NINETY SIX — Ninety Six finished the regular season with a 58-6 victory against West-Oak on Friday.
The Wildcats finish fourth in Region 1-2A and will travel to St. Joseph’s next Friday for the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Ninety Six quarterback Payne Davis connected with Zayvion King for a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
The Wildcats punted to the Warriors with six minutes left in the first, putting the Warriors at their own 9-yard line. The Wildcat defense added to the score with a 9-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Davis added another passing touchdown, this time connecting with Matthew Deal for a 43-yard scoring pass. The Wildcats took a 21-0 lead into the second quarter.
Aubrie Middleton kicked a 25-yard field goal for the Wildcats, extending the lead to 24-0.
The Wildcat defense continued to turn West-Oak’s mistakes into points as the second quarter rolled on. Martavious Mason was able to force another fumble by the Warriors’ offense. The Wildcats recovered this fumble for a 47-yard touchdown.
Trailing 38-0, the Warriors were able to get on the board with a little more than two minutes left in the second quarter. Sammy Vargas completed a 52-yard pass to Owen Jones for the touchdown. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
Ninety Six led 38-6 at halftime.
Neither team was able to score in the third quarter until the 7:32 minute mark. Deal added to the Wildcat’s lead with a 62-yard touchdown. Middleton kicked another successful PAT.
With a 45-6-point lead, Jeremiah Wells-Martin scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown.
With fewer than four minutes left, PJ Rushton rushed for a 2-yard touchdown.
GAME SUMMARY
West Oak 0 6 0 0 — 6
Ninety Six 21 17 7 13 — 58
FIRST QUARTER
N — Zayvion King 15 pass from Payne Davis pass (Aubrie Middleton kick)
N — Fumble recovered by team (Middleton kick)
N — Matthew Deal 43 pass from Davis (Middleton kick)
SECOND-QUARTER
N — Middleton 25 FG
N — Fumble recovered by team (Middleton kick)
N — Deal 4 run (Middleton kick)
W — Owen Jones 52 pass from Sammy Vargas (conversion failed)
THIRD QUARTER
N — Deal 62 run (Middleton kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
N — Jeremiah Wells-Martin 5 run (Middleton kick)
N — PJ Rushton 2 run (Ty Riddlehoover kick)
Records: Ninety Six (5-4 overall, 2-2 Region 1-2A); West-Oak (0-9 overall, 0-5 region).
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ninety Six at St. Joseph’s (first round of the Class 2A state playoffs)
