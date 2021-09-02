At 11:49 a.m. Thursday, Ninety Six announced its football game against Silver Bluff had been canceled. The Wildcats were missing several players with a stomach virus and close contact tracing from the high school.
"It was a little bit both ways, but it was more us," Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. "Between the stomach bug we have going through the team and the close contacts, we had a ton of guys out and I was worried about the health of our team. With guys missing, I didn't think it was worth it to take a chance for guys to get hurt in a non-region game.
"We had about 10 guys out today and didn't know if it was going to be even worse tomorrow, so I went ahead and made the call. I talked to the Silver Bluff coach and he agreed. We have to take care of our kids, that's the No. 1 thing."
Because of the cancelation, Ninety Six is treating this week as its bye week and will host Landrum at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
"We had to cancel, unfortunately, but the fortunate thing is we have games lined up for the next three weeks. Instead of next week being our bye week, this is our bye week," Owings said. "I gave the guys off (Thursday) and (Friday), told them to enjoy the weekend and we'll be back at work on Monday morning."
Calhoun Falls' matchup against Camden Military was canceled on Monday. The Blue Flashes will next play on Sept. 17 against Southside Christian.