COLUMBIA – After a sluggish second quarter, the Ninety Six High School football team put on a stunning second half performance as the Wildcats came away with a 26-14 win against Heathwood Hall.
The Wildcats’ performance was highlighted by senior quarterback and safety Payne Davis, who threw two touchdown passes and snagged three interceptions on defense. Davis also was a threat on the ground, rushing for 57 yards.
“Payne’s a dog,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “I can’t say enough about the kid. He’s No. 1 in his class, he’s a great student, he’s a great leader, he’s going to do great things in life and, tonight, luckily for the Wildcats, he did great things on the football field.”
Davis’ performance was not only exceptional, but timely, too, as he stepped up in the second half after Ninety Six’s second quarter struggles.
After grabbing his first interception on Heathwood Hall’s first drive, Davis stayed on field and later found freshman running back Zayvion King for an eight-yard touchdown.
The senior continued to rise up in crucial situations as he had his other two interceptions as the Highlanders were driving into Wildcat territory, helping Ninety Six shut out Heathwood Hall in the second half.
“It’s huge,” Owings said. “Big-time players make big- time plays at hard times. I don’t know what else to say. He made big plays when he needed to on both sides of the ball.”
Senior wide receiver Matthew Deal also had a nice game, finding himself in the end zone twice. The first came in the first quarter when he scored from 29 yards out on a jet sweep and again through the air with a 29-yard touchdown catch in the fourth.
Junior tackle Martavious Mason also made the stat sheet as he came away with a scoop-and-score touchdown in the first quarter on a blocked punt.
Ninety Six’s road win was impressive, considering the team’s prep time was just two days. The Wildcats originally were supposed to host Christ Church, but that game was canceled because of COVID-related issues.
“We have to monitor and adjust, and we try to adjust as quickly as we can, and the kids did the same thing. They were resilient with that,” Owings said.
After back-to-back victories, the Wildcats enter region play next Friday with a road game against Crescent. Kickoff in Iva is set for 7:30 p.m.