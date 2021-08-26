For most of its game Friday, Ninety Six struggled up front on both sides of the ball, as Emerald produced 48 points on offense and allowed just 13 points on defense. All of the 48 points the Vikings scored came at the end of the game.
Now heading into their second game of the season, the Wildcats are focused on taking control of the offensive and defensive lines and learning to play a physical brand of football.
“The biggest thing is we need to be more physical. We’ve got a few new guys that don’t have any varsity snaps and I don’t think they understand the physicality of it,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “They’re going to learn. I have no doubt that they’re going to learn. Our leaders on the front line are going to help them learn. We’ve balked way too much.”
Along with controlling the line of scrimmage, Owings’s biggest takeaway from the Wildcats’ game against Emerald were the drops in the passing game, as the team nearly finished with double-digit drops last week. Defensively, Owings wants to see his team play its keys better.
Now the Wildcats turn their attention to Ware Shoals, who is one of their biggest rivals.
Ware Shoals enters Friday’s matchup 1-0 with a 12-point win against Calhoun Falls. The Hornets entered the game with just five days of practice, as the team has already had to battle COVID-19 quarantines.
“We’re all dealing with quarantines,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnson said on Monday. “I’ve already been on two quarantines. I had five days of practice, no jamborees, no scrimmages and no live contact before I had my first football game on Friday night against Calhoun Falls. We go into that game, thinking it was pretty much going to be a scrimmage.”
Though Ware Shoals scored four touchdowns in the game, two of which were in the second quarter, it struggled to find consistency throughout the game, which was to be expected with the limited practice time.
“We didn’t play well on Friday night. I looked back on the situation and said ‘we’ve had two quarantines, no contact, not a lot of reps, we’ve been dealing with the wet bulb,’” Johnson said. “When I saw them [on Monday], I said that we did pretty well with the circumstances. I was proud of my kids for that.”
Owings and Johnson are coaches of their alma mater. For Owings, Friday night will just be a chance to get better, while Johnson is excited to continue the rivalry.
“I am really proud that coach Owings and I are playing on Friday night,” Johnson said. “He’s a Ninety Six guy, I’m a Ware Shoals guy. It means a lot to the communities. For whatever reason, Ninety Six and Ware Shoals didn’t play each other for a few years, but when he got the job and I got the job, we got together and put this thing together. It’s just two prideful communities that are going against each other on Friday night. He and I both look forward to that.”