NINETY SIX – For the second time in as many games, Ninety Six volleyball found itself staring at a sweep. Abbeville went on back-to-back rallies in the first two sets and was looking to complete the third as the Wildcats were down to their final two points in the third set.
Then they lit a spark, pushing through, winning the third set 29-27 and coming back to take down the Panthers 3-2.
“They decided they weren’t going to lose. It was all their mentality,” Ninety Six coach Chandler Wells said. “They didn’t want to lose at home to Abbeville. They didn’t want this to be the seniors’ last night here with a loss. They decided they wanted to work together and that’s what brought us the win.”
Ninety Six started four of the five sets with a two-point lead, but mistakes would allow Abbeville to creep back into the sets early. For example, in the first set, the Wildcats went up 4-3 before three balls fell in front of a group of Wildcats to tie the game.
After coming back from the early deficit, Abbeville would normally jump ahead and take command of the set, playing off the momentum sophomore Garianna Burton.
Burton was a spark for the Panthers, as the middle blocker was constantly deflecting Wildcat spikes or finishing off with several kills a set herself.
“That first set kind of set the tone with her. She got something like 10 blocks in a row,” Abbeville coach Anne Marie New said. “That really helps us out. It helps our confidence. When she has a good night, we have a good night.”
After the third set went to the 29th point before Ninety Six pulled out the win, Abbeville came out and scored eight of the first 12 points. Ninety Six wouldn’t go away, as it tied the game at nine.
The Wildcats grabbed the lead at 16-15, and held on to win the fourth set 25-21. They dominated the second half of the fifth set, claiming a major region win after dropping the previous two region games.
“We talk about momentum a lot and the momentum in a game like this can shift very easily because the energy changes or the people on the front row are different,” Wells said. “Every little rotation, the momentum is going to shift and change. We just talked about being strong all the way around.”
With the win, the Wildcats sweep the season series since the meeting on Sept. 16 also needed five sets.
“Coming after two losses last week against Crescent and Liberty and it being fall break, fall break has really put a damper on us,” Wells said. “It’s hard to go not following your normal routine then have to play a good team like Abbeville. Your mindset is just not there. To be able to win during fall break, win at home and win on senior night, it’s a big deal for everyone.”
Along with the win, the Wildcats celebrated their two seniors: Gracie Timmerman and Olivia Wilson before the game for senior night.
“They’re awesome,” Wells said of her two seniors. “Gracie is such a strong part of our defense. She really helps with the digs and the communication and helps bring in the team morale. Olivia, this is only her second year playing volleyball and she comes with a positive attitude every time. I’m going to miss them.”