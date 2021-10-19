Greenwood’s fullbacks and strength coach Chris Seaborn knew it was going to be a special night; but like everyone who was in attendance at J.W. Babb Stadium on Friday, he didn’t know how special it was going to be.
Then he heard an announcement over the intercom.
Greenwood junior fullback Ve Morton broke the single-game rushing record, tallying 335 yards in the Eagles’ 35-28 victory over Greer. His efforts earned him the I-J Player of the Week honors for the second week in a row.
“He had a couple of runs in the first half and I kind of knew that when everything that he was running was going for positive gains and nothing was breaking down in the backfield,” Seaborn said. “It was really fun to watch.”
Morton also recorded a season-high 39 carries in his first career 300-rushing yard performance. Despite the accolades, Morton will be the first one to say that he wasn’t alone in achieving this accomplishment.
“It feels good knowing that I broke the record,” Morton said. “I have to give a lot of credit to my offensive lineman. They come in every week and work hard. The whole offense did (well).”
Seaborn said on one of Morton’s two long runs of 50 yards or more, it was because of the weakside guard and tackle setting good blocks that gave Morton the room he needed to break free.
The long runs gave Greenwood the boost it needed against Greer. The Eagles, who were pioneered by Morton’s performance, dominated time of possession as they held the ball for more than 30 minutes. Part of that is also because of Morton, who refused to be denied in the second half.
“I don’t like losing,” Morton said. “I compete in everything that I do.”
Seaborn said that he’s seen that competitiveness first hand. He and Morton had a billiards rivalry that began after Morton’s tutoring sessions at Seaborn’s house. Seaborn said that no matter what the activity is, Morton believes that he is the best, whether he’s played it before or not.
The sessions, which are normally reserved for seniors studying for the SAT, have been opened up for the junior this season.
“I’ve beaten him more times than he’s beaten me, but he did have one night where he beat me two or three straight times,” Seaborn said. “He’s going to approach that whether he is good, bad, or indifferent saying ‘I’m the best at this.’”