It was all going right for Greenwood.
A week after the drubbing it faced at Emerald, Greenwood trailed the Vikings by just two points at halftime on Tuesday. The dynamic Emerald offense produced just 26 points in the first half, the lowest halftime total this season.
Then, Kendahl Spearman showed up.
Agitated by its first half performance, Emerald raced out to a 10-point run to start the third quarter, with Spearman scoring eight in that span. Spurred on by a 13-point quarter from the junior, Emerald cruised to its sixth-win of the season, 69-37, over Greenwood.
“She was monstrous in that third quarter,” Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. “She took it upon herself and put everything on her shoulders. Just getting her going makes a huge difference in how we play.”
Spearman led all players in scoring with 33 points, a new season-high. Getting the guard into a rhythm was crucial for the Vikings as their center, Hailey Chiles, faced a double-team all night.
Chiles recorded 19 points in the win after being held to just eight points in the first half.
“Greenwood did exactly what we thought they were going to do,” Rollinson said. “They were very aggressive and we expected that here at their home.”
The Eagles ran a box-and-one defense with a defender glued to Chiles’ hip as soon as she crossed half court. Rollinson said because of the attention Chiles got in the post, the Vikings adjusted their offense so Amari Goodman could get more looks from the perimeter.
“(We) ran her to the ball where (Chiles) was posted,” Rollinson said. “They needed to make a decision to either pull a defender off and defend the corner, or stick with the double-team. It was a big adjustment for us.”
The adjustment gave Goodman the space she needed, which allowed her to drain three 3-point shots in the second half. She finished with 12 points in the win.
Emerald will face its second 4A team this week as the Vikings travel to Laurens on Dec. 16.
“We’re a small school and everybody looks down on us. We’re trying to change that perception,” Rollinson said.