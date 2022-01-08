After sweeping the first annual FCA Christmas Tournament, Emerald kept its winning ways going as it defeated Mid-Carolina, 70-64 on Friday.
However through the first four minutes of the game, the Vikings could not buy a basket. The Rebels opened up the first quarter with a 9-0 run thanks to three 3-pointers, forcing Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs to take a timeout.
“Sometimes you need to call that timeout to tell them to take a breath,” Scruggs said. “I just told them that we didn’t come out here to go down 9-0. Their zone will (slow the offense down) and we started to attack it and we began to see the holes better.”
The offense slowly began to get into a rhythm as Emerald battled back to a five-point deficit to end the quarter.
Then, Keenan Marshall checked into the game.
After a quick basket by KJ Morton to start the second, the sophomore hit his first three shots, all from behind the arc, to give the Vikings their first lead of the game.
“It was a team performance, we had a lot of kids step up like Marshall,” Scruggs said. “He hadn’t played well lately. He started early in the year and now we have been bringing him off the bench and he has found some confidence.”
Scruggs credited Marshall’s newfound confidence to being able to practice the entire week. Emerald was scheduled to host Saluda on Wednesday, but the game was canceled because of COVID-19.
Marshall and senior Pharrell Long led the team in scoring, finishing with 17 points in the win.
“I’m proud of the way he played,” Scruggs said. “He’s had a tough road this season, he went from a starting senior to not starting and he needed to take a step back. He’s kind of getting into a groove.”
Along with having four players finish with double-digits, Emerald was able to speed up Mid-Carolina’s offense, forcing the Rebels into tough shots late in the game.
“We switched up our game plan and went into a man-to-man and then a 2-2-1 full court press, which sped them up,” Scruggs said. “It was more about our mentality than anything else (that Mid-Carolina did).”