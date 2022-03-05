Heading into the final inning of the game, Emerald had a comfortable three-run lead against Midland Valley. After quickly getting the first out of the inning, the game snowballed on the Vikings for the second straight game, as a combination of a passed ball, wild pitch and an error led to a Midland Valley 6-5 walk-off win.
"We just have to get to where we can finish games," Emerald coach Mack Hite said. "That's two in a row that we've had the lead going into the final inning. The time limit gets us there a little bit, but we know that's going on. We have to finish. You score three runs then give up two right back. We have to figure out ways to put up zeros after we score.
"Early in the game, we just made some mistakes that let them back in the game. That's just what we're trying to get away from. Trying to minimize damage and throwing strikes in pressure situations is something that we have to work on."
Emerald bounced out to an early lead thanks to three separate RBI singles by Will Howard, Eli Bearden and Braxton Hill, but a miscommunication in the outfield cut the three-run lead to just one after the second inning.
Howard did damage later in the game, driving in a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning to extend the lead back to three before the final inning collapse.
Howard finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI. The freshman also started on the mound, dominating in his second appearance of the year, tallying seven strikeouts and allowing just four hits in five innings of work.
"He's an unbelievable competitor," Hite said. "I thought he's pitched the ball well every time he's been out there. He's a ninth-grader and is throwing the ball well. He came up big at the plate to give us those two extra insurance runs for us in the fourth. He gave it everything he had for us today."
