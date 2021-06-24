When Bryson DeChambeau recorded back-to-back bogeys during his final round at the U.S. Open, it was the beginning of an emphatic collapse as the defending champion finished 3-over and tied for 26th.
For many pundits and golf fans, the resounding question that surfaced after his performance was simple: How? DeChambeau had gone 30 consecutive holes without a bogey and then it all came undone. But just as startling as his demise was, his response to the media in a way, was just as shocking: “I didn’t get off the rails at all. It’s golf.”
Ninety Six’s Christian Davidson understood DeChambeau’s answer better than anyone, since he has had to battle through that spiral before. But like all the gifted golfers are able to do, Davidson was able to refocus on the next shot, next match or next tournament.
With that mindset, the senior finished with a high school career best 37.4 match average and a 75.0 tournament average, going on to win the All-Lakelands Player of the Year.
The journey to being named the Player of the Year started after his sophomore year where Davidson began to change his mindset towards the game.
“When I was younger, I tried to hit balls as far as I can and get it as close to the hole as I can. If I make the putt, sweet but if not, its whatever,” Davidson said. “But if you have that mindset, you get really angry when you don’t put it where you want to. So if I were to hit a bad shot, my round was gone.”
During that season, he began to notice his frustrations on the course, to the point where one bad shot turned into another bad shot as the trend went on in succession.
Davidson noticed that putts he should make with ease or shots that he nails with consistency, he would miss all because he was thinking about the bad shot prior.
“I started noticing that in my scores after tournaments,” Davidson said. “I’d be playing well up to this point, I would have a bad hole and then that bad hole reflected the rest of my rounds. (My approach became) what can I do to not only just stop having bad holes because you are going to have bad holes, its apart of golf.”
After going through all of his tournament scorecards with his dad, Davidson spent every day at The Patriot Golf Course At Grand Harbor after the season was canceled because of COVID-19.
While he was there, he began to work on his mental game. When he would hit a bad shot or bogey a hole, Davidson learned how to compartmentalize it so that it wouldn’t affect him for the rest of the round. That mental toughness was something that impressed Ninety Six head coach David Duffie.
“I knew he could play golf,” Duffie said. “He had a beautiful swing, his rhythm and tempo were nice, but this was the first year he really learned how to score. He stayed within himself and played a lot smarter this year.”
Duffie said that one of the mistakes that younger players tend to make is that they “think they can do a whole lot more than they can.”
For instance, Duffie said on a par-5 with obstacles surrounding the green, a younger player might opt to be aggressive and try to make the green in two shots. Meanwhile, Davidson decided to lay up and chip onto the green with his third shot, a safer approach which led to more birdie opportunities.
“That was the big difference for me,” Davidson said. “(I went) from shooting 39 to 40 down to 35 and 34. Once you’re hitting fairways, hitting greens and two-putting or one-putting, it’s pretty exciting. You’re just automatically doing it and you just kind of zone out.”