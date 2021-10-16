WARE SHOALS — McCormick running back A’Chean Durant started with a bang, returning the opening kickoff for a 70-yard touchdown. Durant’s score set the team’s tone as it took down Ware Shoals 49-8.
Durant, added two more touchdowns later in the opening quarter, scoring on runs of 15 and 65 yards to put McCormick up 22 to end the first.
Omarion Key added his name to the scoring column in the second quarter, scoring the Chiefs’ 30th point with 11:47 left.
Myles Nelson scored the lone Ware Shoals touchdown.
With 3:55 left in the second quarter, Durant added 6 more points to the Chiefs’ lead, taking a 37-8 lead into halftime.
Ware Shoals started the second half with the ball, but a three-and-out led to a punt, which was blocked and recovered for a McCormick touchdown.