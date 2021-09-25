After COVID-19 protocol kept the team from playing for three weeks, McCormick needed to pick up a win. The Chiefs did just that, taking down region opponent Calhoun Falls 49-6 on Friday.
“We had multiple backs score tonight. I was really impressed by the backfield tonight, but really impressed by the up front blocking,” coach Paul Pratt said. “We’ve been working on that since the beginning of the year. We had some big long runs.”
Overall, the Chiefs finished with more than 500 yards of offense, rebounding nicely after struggling against Dixie last Friday. A’Chean Durant and Shannon Nelson each finished with a touchdown from the backfield on Friday.
“We stayed with the basics. Our guards had a really good blocking scheme,” Pratt said. “I was really impressed by (guards) Kurtis Drennon and Justin Hodges. They had outstanding blocking up front. I was really impressed with those guys and the guys up front.”
McCormick is scheduled to travel to Southside Christian on Friday, while Calhoun Falls will travel to Whitmire.