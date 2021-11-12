The season hadn’t gone the way it wanted, but McCormick found itself in the playoffs. After all the frustrations during the 11 weeks of the regular season, it found itself clicking at the right time.
The Chiefs quickly blew by Denmark-Olar behind the running attack of A’Chean Durant, who went off for more than 300 yards and six touchdowns in the 54-24 win.
“Praise to the offensive and defensive line,” coach Paul Pratt said. “On the offensive side, we made some major adjustments with the interior and tackles and found that we move the ball inside, and that kind of freed up A’Chean. You give that kid a yard and he’ll do the rest.
“The offensive coordinator had a great plan, and I just hope that he can bring it in like he did last week.”
Defensively, the Chiefs’ plan was to keep Denmark-Olar’s quarterback in front of them, which they did for most of the night. Pratt credited the Chiefs’ conditioning for the defensive success.
“Kids need to understand in 1A, you might have to play both ways. You need to train your body to not go four quarters but six or even eight quarters,” Pratt said. “Our conditioning has changed and our kids have accepted that, in order to go as far as we can, you might have to go all night. Get your body right, revert back to your training and everything else will take care of itself.”
McCormick now turns its attention to Lamar, who finished as the No. 4 team in 1A and as a No. 1 seed.
Lamar runs a power-bone offense, which is similar to Abbeville and Emerald. While the Silver Foxes don’t throw a lot, Pratt’s message to his defense stays the same: keep the ball in front of you.
“A teacher said it was like playing David vs Goliath,” Pratt said. “We’re going to keep doing what we did last week. We’re not going to change anything, just get better at what you’re doing.”