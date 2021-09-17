Two weeks ago, Saluda was in limbo as it had to cancel its game because of COVID-19 problems in its program. Though they were without their head coach for most of the week, the Tigers looked like they hadn’t missed a beat, rebounding against Midland Valley as they scored on every possession in the first half.
The Tigers scored 36 points in the first quarter, setting a school record, en route to a 52-19 win. For the fourth time this year, Saluda scored more than 40 points.
“Our coordinators, coach Andrew Webb and Brett Newton and Garrett Jones with special teams, have done a tremendous job,” Young said. “They take pride in what they do. ... We’ve got the ability to throw it. Jonah McCary, his completion percentage is really high. We have the ability to run with a healthy Montrevious Baker. We’ve had multiple guys score from the receiver spot. We’ve just had a balance.”
Originally, the Tigers were scheduled to play Ninety Six today, but because of the COVID-19 problems at Ninety Six, coach Stewart Young knew he would have to pivot.
Now, the Tigers are hosting Rabun County, Georgia’s No. 2 team in 2A.
“We knew that we were going to play Rabun on Sunday, so we were preparing for them,” Young said. “It wasn’t like we didn’t have the time to prepare. We prepared like a normal week. We knew what we were going into.”
The Wildcats may be one of the toughest the Tigers will play so far this season, and potentially one of the best teams they will face this season, even if they advance deep into the playoffs.
“They have a line that is full of seniors. They’re scrappy and have gelled together,” Young said. “They have some receivers that can go. Defensively, they have the defensive player of the year in their region is back. They have eight starters back on both sides of the ball. This is their year in their mind to win state.”
The Wildcats are led by four-star quarterback Gunner Stockton, who has amassed 873 passing yards and 303 rushing yards in just three games. He has 14 total touchdowns this season and is currently committed to the University of Georgia.
So far this year, Rabun has played Murphy, who is the defending 1A state champion in North Carolina, winning 59-14, and Pace Academy from Atlanta. Their lone loss of the season was a nine-point loss on the road to Jefferson, who is the No. 1 team in 4A in Georgia.
“Their offense reminds me of what we did two years ago,” Young said. “He can make pretty much all of the throws. He is a four-star quarterback and it shows on tape. He is really good. He’s tough and a mature kid.”
McCormick-DixieIt’s been a long three weeks for McCormick.
After a 46-0 loss to Abbeville to open the season, the Chiefs were quarantined because of COVID-19. The outbreak forced the team to cancel its next three games against Aiken, Fox Creek and Ninety Six. However, the team is finally back on the field as it prepares to take on Dixie.
“We are taking it one day at a time because I am not going to say we are going to play until we are on field Friday,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “I’m anxious to see how my kids react on the field.”
Pratt said that during the quarantine, the team participated in Zoom meetings and sent out workout regiments to help the players stay in game shape, but there is no supplement for game experience.
To combat this, Pratt said he is simplifying his offensive game plan.
“I talked about it with my offensive coordinator for the last two weeks to keep it simple for the kids,” Pratt said. Give them no more than they can handle. Give them simple blocking assignments, give it to the running backs and let them do what they do.”
Dixie has that game experience, going 3-1 through its first four games. The Hornets were buoyed by a strong second half performance on their way to a 40-16 win over West Oak. To prepare for this week’s matchup against the Chiefs, Dixie coach Vic Lollis said the team had to watch film from last year’s game, a 46-6 loss in Week 1.
“We got out of position a lot and we took the wrong angles,” Lollis said. “We’ve worked hard to clean all of that up. We are trying to make them understand to stay at home, do your job and believe in your teammates.”
That will be a challenge against a McCormick offense that features A’Chean Durant. In last year’s contest, Durant ran for four touchdowns in the win.
“We’ve got to keep him in the box, we can’t let him get to the outside,” Lollis said. “If we keep him contained in the box, I think we will be fine. We just can’t let him get outside because if he gets a step on you, he’s gone.”