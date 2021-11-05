McBEE — A 42-point first half for McBee proved to be enough to defeat Ware Shoals as the Panthers cruised to a 62-14 victory over the Hornets.
“They were much more physical than we were upfront,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “They played smashmouth football and basically took it to us.”
The Hornets scored on a 4-yard quarterback run by Dalton Boyter and kick-off return by Justice Lomax late in the fourth quarter. Ware Shoals finishes the season 3-8, while McBee advances to play Calhoun County.
“It was nothing fancy,” Johnston said. They just lined up in the wishbone and ran about four to fives plays. I’m proud of my seniors and the way they fought through the season and got us this far.”