SALUDA — Andrew Jackson made a mistake to start the game — giving Tyleke Mathis the ball on the opening kickoff. Mathis caught the ball at his own 9-yard line, dodged a couple of would-be tacklers and zoomed to the end zone, giving Saluda a seven-point lead just 15 seconds into the game.
From there, the Tigers dominated, winning 38-14 in the first round of the 2A South Carolina High School League football playoffs.
“We talked about how we play best when we play on top. When we’re behind, we haven’t been able to reverse it,” coach Stewart Young said. “That’s a fine football team at Andrew Jackson.
“They were well-coached and tough. We hit them right out of the gate with a kickoff return and (on the ensuing drive), but they made adjustments right before half. I knew they weren’t going to quit.”
While the Volunteers didn’t quit, Saluda turned to Mathis and quarterback Jonah McCary whenever it needed a play.
Mathis finished with two touchdowns, his 91-yard kickoff return and a 33-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass that he made one move on and just outran the entire Volunteer defense. He also ended Andrew Jackson’s final drive of the game on a diving interception, securing the ball just before it hit the grass.
McCary was superb with his legs and his arm, as he tallied 234 total yards. In the passing game, the junior threw for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns, usually making a perfect strike to his receivers in stride.
He also scored twice running the ball, reading the defense perfectly to score on runs of 32 and 22 yards.
“Jonah McCary is very underrated and a lot of that is because of his size. When you see him, you don’t think he’s a varsity football player,” Young said. “He’s probably the hardest weight room workers that I’ve been around. He does everything right. He’s fast and can throw it.
“Tyleke, he had a heck of a game, probably the best game he’s ever had. He had a kick return, interception, a heck of a catch off his head. Those guys really showed up. A bunch of them did. … (Mathis) is the real deal.”
After Mathis’s first touchdown of the game, the Tigers rattled off 31 consecutive points. Andrew Jackson scored its two touchdowns in the fourth quarter mainly against the Tigers second string defense.
GAME SUMMARY
Andrew Jackson 0 0 0 14 — 14
Saluda 14 10 14 0 — 38
FIRST QUARTER
S — Tyleke Mathis 91 kickoff return (Mathis run)
S — Ja Stevens 37 pass from Jonah McCary (pass fail)
SECOND QUARTER
S — Sam Espinoza 28 kick
S — McCary 32 run (Espinoza kick)
THIRD QUARTER
S— McCary 22 run (Espinoza kick)
S — Mathis 33 pass from McCary (Espinoza)
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Trey Thompson 22 run (Blake Brice kick)
A — Banks Helms 59 pass from Hammond Wrenn (Brice kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — S: Montrevious Baker 11-94, Jonah McCary 7-55, Jabari Baker 2-7, Arryion Brown 1-4, Kyree Etheredge 3-1, Darrion Butler 2-(-1).
Passing — S: Jonah McCary 12-19-179.
Receiving — S: Tyleke Mathis 4-70, Ja Stevens 4-49, Jabari Baker 2-42, Zion Wright 1-14, Montrevious Baker 1-4.
Records: Saluda 7-2, Andrew Jackson 6-4.
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saluda at Abbeville.