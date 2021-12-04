With less than three minutes to play, Ninety Six looked like it was going to pull out a win at Emerald.
The Wildcats took the lead from the free-throw line, forcing Emerald head coach John-Mark Scruggs to take a timeout. Emerald played well in the second half but was struggling down the stretch not to turn the ball over.
“Just play defense and go execute on this end (on offense) and don’t turn it over,” Scruggs said. “Just crash the boards because we had an advantage there. We just didn’t use it to our advantage early in the game.”
The timeout talk worked, especially for sophomore Keenan Marshall. Marshall, who had two frustrating turnovers in the fourth quarter, blew past his defender and floated a shot. As the shot floated from his hand, he was hit in the face, drawing a foul.
Marshall finished the play with a made free throw that gave Emerald a lead it never gave up, winning 61-55.
“He’s a sophomore that is growing up,” Scruggs said. “He’s really done a good job managing our team. He’s still figuring out how to do that. I’m really proud of him and the way he does it.”
However, Marshall’s late-game heroics don’t happen without the play of the Vikings bench and the leadership of senior Nate Parks in the first half.
For most of the first half, the Vikings were in foul trouble. By the end of the first quarter, the Vikings had already committed seven fouls, which sent two starters to the bench with two fouls.
Halfway through the second, Parks was the lone starter on the floor and the Vikings trailed by 12 points. Funneling the offense through Parks and Don Travis Jackson, Emerald started to chip away at the lead.
Parks hit a pair of 3-point shots, while Jackson was a constant force from the charity stripe, knocking down all five of his shots from the line. Bradlee Jones also chipped in three points from the line, forcing the Wildcats to their bench as well.
“I credit this win to the guys that got us back in it when we were down 12,” Scruggs said. “They really came off the bench and played really well. We knew that if we had to bring them in during the second half too, they would do a really good job. Luckily we stayed out of foul trouble in the second half. I don’t have any problems playing anyone on our bench. I have confidence in all of them.”
Parks finished with a team-high 18 points. Ferrell Long, KJ Morton and Osric Irvin each finished with eight points.
“He called me the other night and asked ‘how do I be a leader?’ I told him to just keep playing hard, be an example and don’t make boneheaded plays,” Scruggs said. “He did that the last couple of games. I’m proud of him.”
Payne Davis led the way for the Wildcats, finishing with a game-high 19 points. He was a constant outside threat, nailing three 3-point shots in the first three quarters.