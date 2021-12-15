Ninety Six wrestling coach Roy Lemmons wants his team to be aggressive and make the first move. Time and time again, the Wildcats followed Lemmons’ message and attacked, taking a double-digit point lead Tuesday against Emerald after the first two matches.
The Wildcats’ quick lead continued to grow as the match went on, leading to a dominant 66-15 win on the road.
“Part of what we always talk about is making the first move,” Lemmons said. “Wrestling is kind of like a chess match. Sometimes, if you make the first move, sometimes you have a better advantage. We’re trying to make two moves at a time. We’re trying to preach be aggressive on our feet, be heavy on top and get points on bottom. That’s what we’re going to continue to talk about as we work towards our goal at the end of the season.”
After losing the first two matches, Emerald bounced back, winning two of the next three, making the score 18-9. The Vikings crept a little closer after junior Jaylen Foster won his match by pin, making the score 24-15.
From that point on, Ninety Six’s experience and strength took over, as it won the seven matches handily. The Wildcats finished the match on a 42-point run.
“I think we wrestled well in some spots,” Emerald coach Andy Wright said. “In some other spots, I think my younger guys felt like they were overwhelmed by their opponent. That’s just mat experience.”
Ninety Six finished with eight total pins in the match, highlighted by three in the first round. Martavis Mason and Jacquiz Calhoun each pinned their opponents in less than 45 seconds.
“Max McGee was big for us tonight. It was the first time he made 195 (pounds). He battles,” Lemmons said. “Jacquiz Calhoun is learning. He’s a new wrestler and battles hard for us and does whatever we ask of him. Then you have Martavis. There’s not much to be said about him. He’s going to give you everything he’s got on the mat. He’s a leader on and off the mat.”
Ryan Anderson, Justin Goode and Foster each won their matches, with Goode and Foster winning on a pin for the Vikings.