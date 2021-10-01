SALUDA — Saluda won the opening coin toss Friday night and followed up by winning every phase of the game, dominating Eau Claire 43-0.
“We weren’t as sharp on offense as I wanted us to be early,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “We had a couple of turnovers, but we scored on special teams. “We ran just 17 plays on offense in the first half because the defense put is in some good positions, and they had some miscues. We had good field position and we were able to punch it in every time except when we turned it over. That’s always good.”
Saluda started with the ball and scored in just three plays, as Montrevious Baker punched the ball into the end zone with an eight-yard run. Less than 3 minutes later, the Tigers were on the scoreboard again, scoring on a safety.
On the ensuing Shamrock kickoff, Tyleke Mathis zig-zagged his way for a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Just 3:14 into the game, the Tigers had already put up 16 points. While Saluda scored on two of its four first-quarter drives, Young wanted to see his team a little bit more sharp coming off a bye week, as the Tigers turned the ball over twice in the quarter.
“Eau Claire came in and they were a tough little group,” Young said. “It was good to get a little physicality. The next team we’re playing (Newberry), we better up our game or else it is going to be a long night.”
Overall, the Tigers ran just 18 offensive plays in the first half. The offense scored four of the six touchdowns in the game. Jabari Baker’s kickoff return and Tyleke Mathis’s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown accounted for the other two touchdowns in the game.
Baker finished with 77 total yards and three touchdowns in the win. He rushed for two while he was on the receiving end of a pass from his brother Jabari Baker.
“He played as a sophomore and had 1,000 yards. Then he got hurt in a shortened season last year,” Young said about the senior running back. “He was a shell of himself last year. Now, he’s back in shape and healthy, so we have to keep him that way. He is the straw that stirs the drink in our offense.”
The clock ran the entire second half, allowing Young to play his jayvee players for two full quarters.
The Tigers are 1-0 in the region and are one game closer to reaching the playoffs after falling short in 2020.
“There are three teams that are 1-0 and three teams in the region that are 0-1, and we’re fortunate enough to be 1-0,” Young said. “We know the competition is going to be ramped up in the next two weeks. We have a good football team and we’re going to prepare them as best we can.”
GAME SUMMARY
Eau Claire 0 0 0 0 — 0
Saluda 29 14 0 0 — 43
FIRST QUARTER
S — Montrevious Baker 8 run (kick failed)
S — Safety
S — Tyleke Mathis 60 kickoff return (Zion Wright pass from Jonah McCary)
S — Baker 1 run (Sam Espinoza kick)
S — Matthis 31 interception return (attempt fail)
SECOND QUARTER
S — Baker 21 pass from Jabari Baker (Espinoza kick)
S — Mathis 22 pass from McCary (Espinoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — S: Montrevious Baker 6-56, Kyree Etheredge 4-34, Drew Arant 1-4.
Passing — S: Jonah McCary 6-8-1-96, Drew Arant 1-3-1-3, Jabari Baker 1-1-21.
Receiving — S: Montrevious Baker 1-21, Tyleke Mathis 3-57, Ja Stevens 2-32, Zion Wright 1-16, Josh Uhlar 1-3.
Records: Eau Claire 0-5- (0-1), Saluda 4-1 (1-0)
Next game: 7:30 p.m. next Friday, Saluda at Newberry.