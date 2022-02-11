Roughly two years ago, Rhasheed Davis put on an Abbeville jersey for the first time. From the second he stepped on the court, Davis became an impact player for the Abbeville boys basketball team, finishing as the second leading scorer on the team and finishing in the top-3 of several other categories on the team last year.
Now in his senior year, Davis has continued to improve for the No. 9 team in the state as it works for its second region championship in three years.
Offensively, Davis is a weapon. The senior has shown time and time again that it doesn’t matter who is in front of him, he’s going to get into the paint and find a way to score.
Davis works daily on fighting through contact to make tough shots more routine, making him a more effective, efficient scorer. In his senior year, he is averaging more than 14 points a game, which ranks second on the team and is up three points from last year’s average.
“I always work on how to finish through contact and stuff like that all the time,” Davis said. “I get used to it a lot.”
When he first started at Abbeville, Davis played the two-guard, usually slashing through the lane to get to open shots, letting Jeremiah Lomax run the show from the point guard position. This year, coach Doug Belcher made a change in the lineup, moving Lomax to the front court, which put the ball in Davis’s hands from the start.
Along with his improved scoring, the change in position allowed him to be more of a facilitator, increasing his average assists per game from 2.2 to 3.3 this season.
“I call him a dog. He’s a hard playing young man,” Belcher said. “He goes hard all the time that he’s on there, defensively or offensively His game has improved by making better decisions and feeding his teammates the ball.”
Though he plays the point now, the ball doesn’t stick in Davis’s hands, as the Panthers offense is most effective when the ball is flying around the court with crisp and decisive passes. This allows Davis to play to his offensive strength, cutting through the lane, taking advantage of soft spots in zones or using his speed to blow past his defender in man defense.
“He’s always moving without the ball,” Belcher said. “He’s one of the ones that is constantly moving without the ball. If he doesn’t have it, he’s trying to get free for a layup. The little man doesn’t mind going down low. He’s averaging about five rebounds a game, so his game has escalated this year because of his hard work.”
While he is an effective scorer, Davis takes more pride in his defense, usually trying to take on the opposing team’s best offensive player.
“I love playing defense. I have to guard the best player on the floor,” Davis said. “If you guard the best player on the floor, everything will be good. It just feels good. I like guarding the best player, I don’t know why. I just like it because it’s better competition.”
Davis leads the Panthers in steals, averaging 3.3 steals a game.
When Davis first transferred into Abbeville, the Panthers football team was in the midst of its latest state championship run, which was a new experience for Davis. While living in Charlotte, he was playing basketball with his guys early on, but at Abbeville, he had to wait until December to have the whole team together.
“I actually like being one of the only basketball players, because everyone else plays football. When they’re playing football, I’ll be working on my game already,” Davis said. “When they come, I’ll already be ready. We just get right. ... It was kind of new because I came from Charlotte. I was playing with straight basketball players. When I first came down here, I had to wait through playoffs, so it was kind of rough. I didn’t like it at first.”
Davis and the Panthers will host Crescent at 6 p.m. today for their final regular-season game. With a win, Abbeville will travel to Liberty to play Christ Church on Monday for the Region 1-AA championship for a No. 1 seed in the 2A playoffs, which begin Feb. 17.