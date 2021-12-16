Three-straight pins and a forfeit proved to be the difference for Greenwood as it defeated Emerald, 51-19 on Wednesday.
Despite the score, the Vikings held a one-point lead when Justin Goode recorded a pin in the second period of the 160-pound weight class. For the junior, it’s his second-consecutive match with a pin, as he recorded one against Ninety Six on Tuesday.
The advantage was short-lived as in the very next match, Greenwood’s Cason Howle pinned his opponent midway through the second period.
“I think we’re a very good wrestling team,” Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. “We have a threshold that we have to get over. When we get down to our weights that we need to be at and we wrestle like we’re capable of wrestling. I think they do that at certain times, but it’s just doing it consistently that we have to really follow.”
After Howle’s victory, Greenwood recorded 27 unanswered points that included a three period battle between Owen Sargent and Jaylen Foster at 182. Sargent’s escape late in the third period, gave the Eagles the points they needed to win.
“That was probably the biggest match of the night,” Mountz said. “Jaylen Foster is a really good kid who played football all year long. Once he gets into into wrestling shape, he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
Emerald coach Andy Wright said its Foster’s second season wrestling, but truly considers this season to be his first year on the mat because of the shortened COVID-19 season.
“He’s got all the athletic ability, he’s got the strength and he’s got the speed,” Wright said. “It’s just him feeling comfortable enough with himself to learn the technique. I’d say he needs another month and he’ll be where he needs to be.”
The loss is Emerald’s second of the week, but Wright praised his team’s tenacity against the Eagles.
“I liked how we wrestled more aggressive tonight than we did last night.” Wright said. “My younger guys, they’re all learning, but at least they came around aggressive and weren’t timid as we were last night.”
Greenwood will travel to Lugoff-Elgin High School to wrestle in the Demon Holiday Classic on Dec. 17-18. As for Emerald, it will travel to face T.L Hanna on Dec. 30.