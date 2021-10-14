A trio of turnovers coupled with an effective Yellow Jacket passing game made all the difference in last season’s matchup between Greenwood and Greer.
Less than a year later, that game still eats at the Eagles as it was their only region loss in 2020. This week, Greenwood coach Chris Liner said there was no need for extra motivation for the 2021 matchup.
“It makes it easier (to prepare) because they haven’t forgotten (last year),” Liner said. “We had a comedy of errors. Greer was good, but we certainly didn’t help ourselves in that game.”
The Yellow Jackets are looking for their first region win of the season as they lost 42-28 to the No. 2 team in 4A, Greenville on Oct. 1. After going into the half tied at 14, Greenville pulled away in the second half, tallying 28 points to close out the win.
Despite struggling to put up points in the second half against the Red Raiders, the Yellow Jackets’ offense has consistently produced this season, averaging more than 25 points per game. Greer is led by senior quarterback Hollis Crosby who leads the team in passing yards with 1,019 and is second on the team in rushing yards with 313.
Against Greenwood last season, Crosby tallied 181 yards through the air and three touchdowns in the win.
“They’ve got a lot of starters back, they only had 15 seniors last year,” Liner said. “Their quarterback ran the football last year and their running back ran the ball well last year and he’s a physical runner.”
Liner said Greer runs more of a “modern offense” out of the shotgun, but also run what he calls “physical plays” such as counter and power. It’s been one of the ways the team has had to deal with the loss of Jaleel Skinner, a tight end who transferred to IMG Academy prior to this season.
To combat the hole in the offense, the Yellow Jackets have relied on freshman running back LaDainnian Martin and the senior wide receiver duo of Malakhi Saunders and Peyton Diggins.
“They have some guys that you have to get on the ground,” Liner said. “They definitely have experience even though they have lost a few players.”
Friday will also mark the first of Greenwood’s two home region games this season, something Liner said the team is excited about.
“Playing at home is a big deal,” Liner said. “These guys are only going to get the chance to do that four times during the regular season because of COVID-19. With us having such a (few) number of home games this season, I know that everyone, but especially the senior class, are going to cherish these moments.”