Last week, Emerald struggled to limit big plays against region opponent Chapman. The Vikings defense continued to struggle on Friday, as Woodruff dominated in its 42-6 win against the Vikings.
Overall, Woodruff scored on seven of its nine drives.
“They executed really well. Their quarterback threw the ball really well,” Emerald coach Tad Dubose said. “They found a couple of holes in our zone and they were able to stick it in there. They popped a big run early, where our run fits weren’t good. We weren’t executing well and that’s my fault as the head coach. I didn’t have them prepared.
“We’re going to continue to work. I have about 35-40 kids that are giving me effort, and I love them for it. We’re going to come back to work on Monday and get ready for Clinton. Hopefully, we can go out and perform in a way that makes us proud.”
Emerald started the game with the ball and drove into Woodruff territory before a fumbled exchange killed the drive on fourth-and-inches. Woodruff capitalized with a six play drive highlighted by a 47-yard run by Damarian Elmore.
Emerald fumbled again on its second drive, which also ended in Wolverine territory. Again Woodruff found the end zone, this time with a 47-yard pass.
Emerald’s lone score in the game came off a 17-yard run by AJ Anderson, which was set up by a kickoff return by Jaiden Turner that put the ball inside the Wolverines 20.
Emerald’s offense, which was held completely in check by Chapman a week ago, added a shotgun wrinkle in its offense. Though they didn’t use it too often, the package gave the Vikings a little bit more time on read and passing plays.
“I thought it helped us a little bit. It gives our quarterback a little bit of space and opens up some running lanes,” Dubose said. “I thought it helped us a few times. We just have to keep working and keep pounding... I’m proud of our kids and our coaches. They’re giving great effort, but we have to do a better job of executing.”
GAME SUMMARY
Woodruff 7 21 14 0 — 42
Emerald 0 6 0 0 — 6
FIRST QUARTER
W — Damarian Elmore 1 run (Logan Gaspar kick)
SECOND QUARTER
W — Tae Goggins 47 pass from Carson Tucker (Gaspar kick)
E — AJ Anderson 14 run (kick fail)
W — Nehemiah Cochren 9 pass from Tucker (Gaspar kick)
W — Cochren 16 pass from Tucker (Gaspar kick)
THIRD QUARTER
W— Cochren 35 pass from Tucker (Gaspar kick)
W— Cochren 69 pass from Tucker (Gaspar kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: AJ Anderson 15-69, Jaylen Foster 8-35, Edrekus Tolen 11-35, Jaiden Turner 9-24, Bradlee Jones 3-23, Dawson Sieburg 2-8.
Passing — E: Edrekus Tolen 1-7-25.
Receiving — E: Ryan Anderson 1-25.
Records: Woodruff 3-4 (2-1), Emerald 2-6 (1-2).
Next game: Emerald hosts Clinton on Friday.