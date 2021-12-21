With just two weeks left before the start of 2022, most Lakelands girls basketball teams are slowing down during the holiday season, as just three teams will play during the final two weeks of the year.
For the most part, the season started off slow for most of the Lakelands teams, but with the region portion of the schedule starting quickly in January, most teams have a chance to build a solid playoff chance.
AbbevilleThe Panthers got a late jump on their season, as they have played just two games this season.
Both games this year were played against Strom Thurmond, with the latter of the two games finishing at just a three-point difference.
Abbeville will travel to Hart County in Hartwell, Georgia to wrap up its 2021 schedule.
Calhoun FallsCalhoun Falls was led by a young nucleus last season that reached the playoffs. That young corps stuck together and has grown together as the Blue Flashes are 4-1 this year.
Calhoun Falls dominated its first four games of the season, winning three of the four by double digits. It’s closest win was by six points against region opponent Dixie. With wins against Dixie and McCormick, the Blue Flashes are already 2-0 in the region.
The Flashes lone loss of the year was against High Point. The Flashes continue their region schedule in 2022 against Whitmire on Jan. 4.
Cambridge AcademyThe season has been up and down for the Cougars so far into the 2021-22 season. After winning two of its first three games of the season, Cambridge sits 3-4 so far.
The Cougars have been dominate at times, holding Anderson Christian to just 19 points and Palmetto Christian to just 15 points, but their youth has hurt them at times, struggling against Newberry Academy (just 18 points), Laurens Academy (17 points) and Calhoun Falls (27 points).
Cambridge is scheduled to play one more game in 2021, as the Cougars will play Providence Homeschool on Dec. 28.
DixieThrough its first month of the season, Dixie has battled, but come up just short. The Hornets are 1-4 this year but have lost three games by just 22 points.
While they haven’t gotten the results they want, Dixie has only played one region game, which went down to the wire, so far this year. The Hornets start their 2022 season with four consecutive region games.
Dixie’s first game of 2022 is scheduled for Jan. 4 against Ware Shoals.
EmeraldWith the addition of Hailey Chiles and the maturation process of Kendahl Spearman, the Vikings have been rolling this season, running through the first seven games of the year
Before heading off to one of the toughest tournaments in the state, Emerald was 7-0. Its defense has been the key to success, as it has allowed more than 40 points just twice this year. Both times were in the Lexington Christmas Classic.
Emerald is averaging 59 points a game this year while allowing just 31. Emerald finishes its December schedule in the Lexington Christmas Classic today.
GreenwoodAfter starting its season with a win, Greenwood struggled, losing its next four games. In each of those losses, the Eagles gave up more than 60 points, while scoring less than 47 points in all four games.
Greenwood has played a stacked out-of-region schedule so far, playing some of the best teams in the upper state. The Eagles finish their December schedule in Aiken, as they take part in the She Got Next Holiday Classic.
Greenwood ChristianThe Hawks entered their Christmas break 5-1 running through most of their schedule. Like Calhoun Falls, Greenwood Christian’s lone loss of the season was its final game before the break, a two-point loss to 8-0 Wardlaw Academy.
Greenwood Christian’s success has been spearheaded by tough defense, as the Hawks have allowed just 178 point this year (29.6 points per game). That defensive success includes three games where teams have scored fewer than 20 points.
Greenwood Christian returns to action Jan. 3 when it travels to Ware Shoals.
McCormickThe Chiefs have played a tough schedule so far. McCormick is just 1-4 in the 2021 portion of its schedule, playing Emerald twice.
McCormick picked up its first win against Lincoln County in an overtime thriller in early December but has struggled since, losing its next three games by a combined 114 points. Its biggest loss in than span was by 70 to Emerald.
Ninety SixThe Wildcats are young this season and have struggled to score at times through their eight games this year.
Ninety Six enters its winter break 1-7 with its lone win against Dixie to start the season. Though the team’s record isn’t great, the seven losses were against teams in higher classifications, as all seven losses came to 3A teams.
The Wildcats nearly pulled out a win on the road at Broome in their last outing of 2021 and will travel to Powdersville for its first 2022 game on Jan. 3.
McCormick will travel to Ninety Six for its first game of 2022 on Jan. 4.
SaludaEven with the loss of Kalisha Hill, who was the I-J Player of the Year last year, the defending 2A state champions picked up where they left off.
The Tigers have dominated their season for the most part this year, as they have outscored their opponents 353-250.
Through seven games, Saluda is 6-1, including a pair of wins against rival Strom Thurmond.
The Tigers will resume play on Jan. 11 when it starts its region schedule against Eau Claire.
Ware ShoalsWare Shoals has played just three games this season but has struggled in all three, losing by a combined 73 points.
For the most part, the Hornets are a young team that are trying to get adjusted to playing at a higher speed. Their final game of the year was their best game, where they lost by 10 points to Whitmire. They held their own, but struggled finding a way to score.
Ware Shoals starts its 2022 schedule with Greenwood Christian on Jan. 3.