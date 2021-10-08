LIBERTY – Abbeville defensive back Jeremiah Lomax simply knows where to be at the right time.
Lomax had his third interception return for a touchdown in the past three games, and the Panthers rang Liberty’s bell to the tune of 48-0 Friday night.
“Jeremiah is an exceptional player,” Abbeville defensive coordinator Ellis Belton said. “He actually studies the game, and he probably watches more film than any kid I’ve coached.”
The Abbeville offense scored quick and often and racked up 249 total yards. They did it on just 21 plays. The defense limited Liberty to 87 total yards for the Panthers’ second shutout in as many weeks.
Belton said Abbeville’s defense still has room for improvement.
“We’re not where we want to be,” Belton said. “One thing we want to do is see consistent improvement every game. We’ve got a long ways to go, but the main thing is that we’re seeing improvement.”
Abbeville (7-0 overall, 2-0 Region 1-2A) was “solid in all three phases of the game,” Panthers coach Jamie Nickles said. “That was the takeaway I saw.”
In addition to the offense and defensive performance, the Panthers excelled on special teams. CJ Vance returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown, and kicker Addison Nickles pinned Liberty (2-3, 1-1) deep, which resulted in the Panthers having good field position for most of the game.
“Liberty has a good football coach, and they’re building a program,” Nickles said. “If you give them a few years, they’ll be something. Scheme-wise, I thought they had some good schemes for us. Offensively, early, they moved the ball on us a little bit.”
Nickles was impressed with Lomax, who not only had the pick-six, but had his name called all night for tackles in Liberty’s backfield.
“That’s something for the record books,” Nickles said of Lomax’s interception return in the past three weeks. “We’ll have to check the books.”
Damarcus Leach had his first interception of the season for the Panthers, whose defensive secondary has been stellar.
Abbeville scored on its first two possessions, both on quarterback keepers from Zay Rayford.
Antonio Harrison, the Panthers’ all-purpose yardage leader this season, scored on a 23-yard run in the second quarter. On the next series, Lomax picked off a Liberty pass and took it 52 yards to the end zone. Vance’s punt return for a TD put the Panthers up 35-0 at halftime.
There was a running clock in the second half.
J’Marion Burton, who led the Panthers with 63 yards on five carries, scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter, and backup quarterback Jay Hill’s 22-yard scamper in the fourth quarter accounted for the final score.
Abbeville will host West-Oak at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 14 21 7 6 — 48
Liberty 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
A — Zay Rayford 39 run (Addison Nickles kick)
A — Rayford 4 run (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Antonio Harrison 23 run (Nickles kick)
A — Jeremiah Lomax 52 INT return (Nickles kick)
A — CJ Vance 49 punt return (Nickles kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A — J’Marion Burton 7 run (Asher Johnston kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Jay Hill 22 run (conversion run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — A: J’Marion Burton 5-63, Zay Rayford 3-43, Antonio Harrison 3-30, Zay Hill 4-30, Jamal Marshall 1-29, Altavious Burton 1-24, Jamarcus Martin 1-6. L: JJ Henderson 16-26, Peyton Reed 9-23, Logan Smith 1-12, Noah Brooks 3-8, Brandon Zeigler 1-3, Ian Vallecillo 1-(-2).
Passing — A: Zay Rayford 2-3-24-0. L: Noah Brooks 1-2-14-1, Logan Smith 1-1-2-0, Peyton Reed 4-6-1-1.
Receiving — A: Antonio Harrison 1-21, Jay Hill 1-3. L: Dawson Owen 2-16, Seth Terry 2-2, Brandon Zeigler 1-0, Noah Brooks 1-(-1).
Records: Abbeville (7-0, 2-0), Liberty (2-3, 1-1)
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, West-Oak at Abbeville