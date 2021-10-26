When opposing teams are game planning for Abbeville, they have their work cut out for them. It’s already hard enough because the Panthers are the No. 1 team in 2A, have a dynamic running attack that has four players who can go off any day of the week and a formidable defense that is allowing just 4.5 points a game.
For the past five weeks, teams have been forced to all but cut off half the field in an effort to avoid senior Jeremiah Lomax, who has scored more touchdowns in the past five weeks than the Panthers have allowed.
Lomax returned an interception for a touchdown for the fifth time in as many games this past Friday against Ninety Six, earning him the Index-Journal Player of the Week.
“It feels good,” Lomax said. “I’ve been practicing on it and the extra work that we put in is showing up on Friday nights. We’ve been preparing for it, and when it pops up, it just happens.”
Lomax has started for the Panthers since he was a sophomore, but he has really come into his own as a senior, as he’s developed on the field and in the weight room.
“I’ve watched him grow since the time he’s been playing rec ball. He’s really matured in the weight room and the desire to be good is what I really love,” coach Jamie Nickles said. “His competitive spirit is so great. I think that is a huge part of what he is and what takes him a step above.”
Nickles said in the weight room, Lomax has taken the next step as a senior, jumping from bench pressing 250 pounds to 275 or 280 pounds.
As he matured as a player, Lomax’s confidence in himself has grown the past three years, which is one of the reasons he is able to lock down a side of the field.
“The people that I’ve been with since the 10th grade have always built my confidence up and tell me what I could do,” Lomax said. “I didn’t believe it until I started doing it. Now, it feels great.”
Lomax’s five interceptions returned for a touchdown is one away from tying the national record for the most in a single season.
“It’s been amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” Nickles said. “A streak like that, it’s a once in a lifetime event. I assume that five in a row is a national record. He is one off for six pick-sixes in a season, I think Jeremiah is the type of kid that keeps it in perspective. Yeah that’s great but that’s not the goal each and every Friday night. Our goal is to win as many football games as we can.”
In the midst of his streak, teams have been constantly throwing away from Lomax, watching for him on film and going the other way.
“It’s kind of boring, but I have to wait the game to come to me,” Lomax said. “I have to let my do what they can do, because they’re playmakers as well.”