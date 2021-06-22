Despite using an old bus loop for practice and remaining the smallest track program in the state, Calhoun Falls continues to find plenty of success at the state championships.
The Flashes sent several runners to the Class 1A championships, and their standout sophomore captured the team’s lone state championship.
Quade Lindler capped a dominant season in Region 1-1A with a first-place finish in the 800-meter run, a race Calhoun Falls coach Kalan Rogers said was one of the most competitive events he’s seen during his time at the school.
Lindler finished with a time of 2:04.07 to squeak past Southside Christian’s Ashton Becks (2:04.69).
The Flashes also recorded nine top-five finishes as a team at state.
“Nothing about that was surprising to us as a team,” Lindler said. “We’ve always had the talent in the school and, really, everything came together this year with the coaches and athletes that came out. We expected to be able to do this.
“This (state championship) really meant a lot to me because I’ve put in a lot of hours and a lot of our coaches have poured a lot of hours in for me. To be able to end this year with a state title really meant a lot to me.”
Lindler is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in boys track. He earned All-State and All-Region honors. Lindler also qualified for two other events at state, finishing fourth in the 1600-meter run and fourth on the 4x800 relay team.
Lindler earned points in all three events at state to help Calhoun Falls’ boys team finish third overall.
Rogers said he’s seen Lindler make significant strides since he joined the team as an eighth-grader, and watching Lindler come out on top against the state’s top long-distance runners was rewarding.
“We know as coaches that Quade has so much fight in him, and if it came down to a foot chase, he will fight until the end,” Rogers said. “He comes from a great family. His parents push him to be the best he can be, and that shows on the track and in the classroom, too.
“He’s No. 1 in his class as a sophomore, so that tells you about his drive. He’s just a 10th-grader and has plenty of room to grow. We’re excited to see that.”
Lindler said he’s looking forward to seeing how Calhoun Falls continues to develop in the coming years. The team will bring back a young core after taking just one senior to state, and Lindler will lead the way as a junior.
“I’m hoping my state title can influence some of these eighth and ninth-graders coming up to come out and join the team so the program can continue to grow,” Lindler said. “I’d like to continue improving my times and hopefully we can capture a state title as a team because that’s never been done in Calhoun Falls’ history.”