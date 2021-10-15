WEST COLUMBIA — Up by just a touchdown, and in possession of the ball on fourth down at Saluda’s 24-yard line, all eyes turned to Gray Collegiate’s KZ Adams.
With exactly 3 minutes remaining in Friday night’s game, the No. 2-ranked War Eagles turned to their star running back, and he delivered, ripping off a touchdown run that accounted for the final score, 20-6, against No. 7 Saluda.
With the win, Gray Collegiate (7-1 overall, 3-0 Region 3-2A) captured the region championship and a No. 1 seed in next month’s Class 2A state playoffs. Saluda falls to 5-2, 2-1.
As Saluda coach Stewart Young talked to his players in the post-game huddle, Gray Collegiate players went to midfield and slammed down a War Eagle flag and celebrated.
“Let it hurt,” Young told his players as some of them turned to watch.
“It was fourth-and-5, down by seven with 3 minutes to go,” Young said after he exited the huddle. “He (Adams) snuck through there. We missed some tackles in the backfield, and he ended up scoring on that play, and that kind of took the momentum and made it look worse than it really was.
“I told them right there that, if we stopped them, we had a chance to drive up the field and score. You’ve got to execute, and we didn’t.”
Adams rushed the ball 25 times for 199 yards to pace the War Eagles, whose only loss this season came in a close game against Class 5A Gaffney.
“It’s hard to teach the kids that the year ain’t over when they put so much energy into a win or loss,” Young said. “We’re still in really good shape. We’ve got a chance to be the second seed in the region and have a home playoff game.”
Young said Adams is one of the best running backs in the state.
“He’s so quick,” Young said. “That’s hard to emulate in practice.”
War Eagle quarterback Tre Robinson scored on two keepers, a 21-yard run in the first quarter and a 15-yard run in the third quarter.
Sam Espinoza made two field goals to account for all of Saluda’s offense. The Tigers, who have put up some big numbers in blowout wins, looked fairly anemic on the offensive side of the ball.
Saluda quarterback Jonah McCary completed 19 of his 30 passes for 167 yards, but he couldn’t find receivers on breakaway routes.
“Up front, they dominated us pretty good, especially in the passing game,” Young said. “The routes we’ve been running with precision, we couldn’t get that precision tonight. They were just so in our face. We had some holding calls, a busted route and a couple of drops.”
Robinson ran the ball 12 times for 114 yards, but Gray got little in the passing game. Despite Adams having nearly 200 yards rushing, it wasn’t until his scamper in the fourth quarter that he put points on the board.
“I thought we hemmed him in pretty good,” Young said of Adams.
Zion Wright caught five passes for 55 yards for the Tigers, and running back Montrevious Baker led the team in rushing with 69 yards on 16 carries.
GAME SUMMARY
Saluda 0 3 3 0 — 6
Gray Collegiate 6 0 7 7 — 20
FIRST QUARTER
GC — Tre Robinson 21 run (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
S — Sam Espinoza 23 FG
THIRD QUARTER
S — Espinoza 25 FG
GC — Robinson 15 run (Bradley Wicker kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
GC — KZ Adams 24 run (Wicker kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — S: Montrevious Baker 16-69, Tyleke Mathis 3-10, Kenmane Brunson 3-3, Jonah McCary 6-(-9). GC: KZ Adams 25-199, Tre Robinson 12-114, Bryce Parnell 1-(-30), Riley Staton 2-(-10).
Passing — S: Jonah McCary 19-30-167-0. GC: Tre Robinson 5-10-49-1.
Receiving — S: Zion Wright 5-55, Javarious Stevens 3-52, Tyleke Mathis 7-31, Jabari Baker 3-26, Montrevious Baker 1-3. GC: Devin Johnson 2-26, Austin Harris 2-23, Savion Smith 1-0.
Records: Saluda (5-2, 2-1), Gray Collegiate (7-1, 3-0)
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Columbia at Saluda