Sometimes all a team needs is 24 hours to learn from its mistakes.
After squandering a 15-point halftime lead to Belton-Honea Path in its first game of the FCA Lakelands Holiday Tournament, Ninety Six capitalized against Dixie, nurturing a four-point halftime lead to a 14-point win over the Hornets, 51-37.
“Being in a tournament setting it allows you to forget about the day before and you get to play within 24 hours,” Ninety Six coach DJ Davatchi said. “We talked about how one loss can turn into two or we can respond and play well. I thought we did that in the second half.”
The Wildcats embodied the sports cliché of “getting back in the saddle” as they raced out to an 8-0 run to start the third quarter.
All eight points came from Payne Davis, who drained two 3-pointers and a layup in under two minutes.
“Payne Davis is a gamer, that’s the best way to describe him,” Davatchi said. “He’s a three-sport athlete and a great leader. It’s nice to have somebody you can trust to shoot it from anywhere and have a pretty good feeling about it going in.”
Davis led all scorers with 21 points in the win, with 12 of those points coming in the third quarter. With Davis providing the majority of the offense, Ninety Six shut down Dixie, as the Hornets tallied just eight points in the third.
Tuesday’s win snaps a four-game losing streak for the Wildcats as they tallied their second win in December.
“It feels great,” Davatchi said about breaking the skid. “We started the year pretty well, going 3-2, but we ran into a few good teams and couldn’t find a way to win. It feels really good to get this win and hopefully it builds confidence with our young team.”